Prime Vikings Trade Partner Sends Strong Message Ahead of Draft

After showing disinterest in trading down from the third overall pick in this year’s draft, the New England Patriots appear to be in business and could strike a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo spoke at the NFL owners’ meetings in Orlando on Monday, March 25, and addressed the franchise’s possibilities with the No. 3 pick.

“If we take a quarterback at 3, that means we are convicted that this player is really the future of this organization,” Mayo said, per NBC Sports Boston. “We want to fill those holes [on our roster]. If you can gather more picks, that definitely helps you out… The more [picks] that you really have the more likelihood that you have to really hit on them.”

He also added: “If someone offers a bag, as we would say, a lot of first-round picks, we definitely have to talk about those things as we continue to put together the team. Honestly, the guaranteed way to win is to accumulate more picks. So, if we don’t feel convicted at number three, we are willing to do that as well.”

The Patriots have had a slow free-agency period and did not make many meaningful additions to help improve their offense, which ranked 31st in the league last year. Dropping a rookie quarterback in that environment is not ideal.

However, the Patriots have never picked as high as No. 3 in the draft and the third pick offers the best chance at resetting the quarterback position in the post-Tom Brady era.

New England parted ways with Mac Jones this offseason and signed Jacoby Brissett to one-year, $8 million deal.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported that trade talks “did not get off the ground” when the Vikings floated the idea of a trade to the Patriots at the Senior Bowl in February — however, the Vikings bolstering their potential trade package has piqued interest around the NFL.

Vikings Have ‘The Bag’ to Offer Patriots

The Vikings’ acquisition of the No. 23 pick in a trade with the Houston Texans allows Minnesota to offer two first-rounders this season — which is enticing for a new regime in New England that hopes to jumpstart their rebuild of the roster.

Several teams at the top of the draft are in a similar position. The Washington Commanders (No. 2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5) are starting over with new head coaches who would benefit from landing several first-round talents in their first year.

The Commanders seem set on drafting a quarterback after releasing starter Sam Howell. What Washington does at No. 2 is the first domino that needs to fall before teams consider trading out.

For instance, if the Commanders pick the quarterback the Patriots are keying on — Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy — New England will likely already be dialing the Vikings’ number.

Minnesota has an advantage over other teams hoping to move up. Two first-rounders — No. 11 and No. 23 — in this year’s draft hold much more value to teams than any promises of a future pick.

Vikings Adverse to Picking QB Outside of Top-5, Insider Says

Settling on a quarterback is something the Vikings are not keen on doing. If the quarterback they’ve identified is there at No. 3, they are willing to pay the cost of moving up — likely this year’s two first-round picks and a future first-rounder.

Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling said back in December that the new Vikings regime under Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell have had their sights primarily on this year’s quarterback class since arriving in 2022.

“I really think, based on the way they operated last year and the things I’ve heard, if they see there is an opportunity to get the guy of the next 20 years, they are not going to let something stop them from doing it,” Goessling said on the “Access Vikings” podcast. “I really believe, based on how they think about this position and some of the things I’ve heard about the ways they may approach this draft, I just don’t think they’re going to be pennywise and tomfoolish. They’re not going to be spendthrift about it.”