Ex-Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph Throws Shade at Mike Zimmer?

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has allowed the sixth-fewest points per game (20.9) in the NFL since becoming a head coach eight years ago.

However, his tunneled focus on defense has come under scrutiny, especially on vital, late-down decision-making on offense.

Former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph recently shared his view of how Zimmer manages the team, which has given Zimmer’s detractors more ammunition as Rudolph’s comments have gone viral.

Rudolph Gives Blunt Assessment of Zimmer

Rudolph was the longest-tenured player on the Vikings roster, wearing purple and gold for a decade before being released this past offseason as a cap casualty.

He eventually signed with the New York Giants and has taken a liking to coach Joe Judge, who was primarily a special teams coach for eight years with the New England Patriots.

Rudolph has enjoyed Judge’s coaching style, which oversees all aspects of the team — unlike Zimmer, whose priority has been defense.

“It’s the first time I’ve had a head coach that’s not a defensive coordinator,” Rudolph said in a Wednesday press conference. “It’s a head coach that’s in charge of the entire team.”

Rudy just casually putting Zim in a body bag. Lmfao. pic.twitter.com/dRMWNpFPEf — b. (@bheintzskol) September 22, 2021

Vikings Fans React

Some fans have propped up Rudolph’s comments to discredit Zimmer for questionable play calls where he has the final say.

I appreciate the honesty. Someone had to say it. We see it every week and every season. — b. (@bheintzskol) September 22, 2021

I love how he refers to zim as a defensive coordinator and not a defensive head coach…yikesss — braushaus (@BorowskyMatt) September 22, 2021

Rudolph has also fallen under scrutiny that he may be throwing shade at his former coach.

And the fact he thinks that coach is better than his previous one is telling. Could it be sour grapes because he got released? Of course, but it’s not wrong to say Zimmer is too focused on the defense. Which is currently bottom 5 in the NFL. 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ — Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) September 22, 2021

But meeting the statement objectively, Rudolph was speaking the obvious after having both Zimmer and Leslie Frazier, a former defensive coordinator, in his time in Minnesota.

This further just confirms what everyone has known — State of the Vikings (@vikingsMNtweet) September 22, 2021

Anyone with basic knowledge of the Vikings, knows this is obvious. — joe lund (@joelund_73) September 22, 2021

Rudolph’s Luke Warm Goodbye to Zimmer

Rudolph mentioned Zimmer in his farewell essay published by The Players Tribune after his release from the Vikings.

However, he spared just six words for his former coach: “I want to thank Mike Zimmer.”

The two being focused on opposite sides of the ball likely limited their professional interactions, which Rudolph has gained since joining the Giants.

Rudolph has caught two four receptions for 33 yards in two games for the Giants, playing in 74% of the team’s offensive snaps.