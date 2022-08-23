Vikings Backup QBs Break Silence on Their Futures After Nick Mullens Trade

The Minnesota Vikings under first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah showed they’re serious about winning with a move made on Monday.

Following a 17-7 preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers on August 19, the Vikings traded for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens after an abysmal showing by both backup quarterbacks in Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell tiptoed around a question of whether Mond or Mannion had won the backup role behind Kirk Cousins in the 49ers postgame press conference — but it was a clear signal that a move to find a true backup was in the making.

Mond and Mannion both addressed their futures with the team ahead of a roster cutdown deadline on Tuesday, August 23.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

‘I’m Just Here to Do My Job’

Speaking to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Mannion, a seven-year NFL veteran postured that he’s not too concerned and can only control his contribution to the team.

“I’m just here to do my job,” Mannion told Tomasson on when Mullens was acquired on August 22. “Just go out there and do the best I can every rep. I feel like I’ve had a really strong camp. Obviously, there’s things to work on any time you step on the field, but I feel good about what I’ve been able to do since (spring drills started in) April.”

Mond, entering his second year as a pro, took the same approach.

“I also don’t want to assume, especially if I really don’t know,” Mond said. “Obviously, this is a business and anything can happen in the NFL. … I know I have to still go into the game against Denver and play the way I need to.”

While the Vikings have yet to place Mullens ahead of Mond or Mannion on the depth chart, he’s the clearcut favorite for the job after Minnesota attempted to give their other backups a chance at the job.

Mullens is 5-12 as a starter since entering the league in 2017. While he’s not a winning quarterback, he gives the Vikings a much better chance to win if Cousins were to miss time. Mullens’ five career wins and five games with a passer rating over 100 are more than Mond and Mannion have combined in their careers, failing to register a win or a 100-plus passer rating performance in the regular season.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Who Goes?

Minnesota has to trim its roster down to 80 players by 3 p.m. CT on August 23. The roster currently sits at 84 following the Mullens signing.

While Mannion’s ceiling in the NFL has been realized, Mond is still a developing talent who is really entering his first season after his rookie year was a wash. Mike Zimmer never poured into Mond like a head coach should with a third-round pick.

However, Mannion is Cousins’ closest confidant — a player-coach who has been perceived as a primary support system for the Vikings starter.

Minnesota signing Mullens is arguably the first move made entirely on the new regime’s volition — one that could oust a member of Cousins’ support system or the quarterback once thought to be Cousins’ successor.

Mond and Mannion may survive to see the Vikings’ final preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

But come the 53-man roster deadline on August 31, there may be some more changes to the team’s quarterbacks room.