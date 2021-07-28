‘He’s Out for Blood:’ Ex-QB, Vikings Rookie Plays ‘Like a Man Possessed,’ Expert Says

The Minnesota Vikings training camp roster is officially at capacity after a series of moves made on Monday.

Linebacker Chazz Surratt, guard Wyatt Davis and defensive end Patrick Jones II, all selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, inked four-year contracts with the team.

The Vikings also waived sixth-round rookie Jaylen Twyman as a procedural move to place him on the non-football injury list after Twyman was shot four times in Washington D.C. last month. His waiver cleared roster space to sign veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook.

Surratt, Davis and Jones all figure to compete for starting roles this season, while Westbrook is considered a favorite for the third wide receiver on offense.

Surratt, a Former Quarterback

Linebackers are often regarded as the quarterback of the defense. Who better to fill that role than a former quarterback?

Surratt, selected No. 78 overall out of North Carolina, was a quarterback for his first two seasons with the Tar Heels before transitioning to linebacker.

In his first season at his new position, Surratt was named the runner-up for the 2019 ACC Defensive Player of the Year award. He tallied 207 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and two interceptions in two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball in his final two seasons of college.

“He’s playing like a man possessed, Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner said last fall. “When he is coming downhill at you, he is not going to stop. He’s out for blood it seems like every snap.”

Surratt joins a crop of linebackers behind Pro Bowl talents Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks and could compete for the starting weakside linebacker spot.