NFC Rival Urged to Poach Former $70 Million Pro Bowler From Vikings

Patrick Peterson is on a crash course for a new contract in 2023.

The veteran cornerback’s deal with the Minnesota Vikings expires after this season, prompting Peterson to consider his future in the league. The 32-year-old expressed his desire to play “at least three more seasons” and hopes to make at least one more Pro Bowl or earn an All-Pro nod — all with the Vikings.

However, another dream continues to call for Peterson.

Admitting he grew up dreaming of playing for the Dallas Cowboys a year ago, Peterson has been in the Lone Star’s crosshairs and again has surfaced as a target in the upcoming offseason.

“Peterson is a free agent this offseason and has played on affordable one-year deals in Minnesota for two straight seasons. The three-time All-Pro signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Vikings last offseason, well below the five-year, $70 million deal Peterson played on while with the Cardinals,” Heavy’s Jonathan Adams wrote on December 29. “USA Today’s K.D. Drummond identified the biggest areas of need for the Cowboys to address in free agency and has Peterson as one of the top potential targets for Dallas this offseason.”

Cowboys Had Talks With Patrick Peterson

Peterson’s dream of playing for Dallas was nearly realized during the 2021 offseason.

The Athletic’s Dan Pompei reported in August 2021 that the Cowboys “made [a push]” to land Peterson, who instead opted to sign with the Vikings. Mike Zimmer was undoubtedly a defining selling point for Peterson.

“Once the team Peterson wanted to play for most was no longer an option, he began contemplating the possibilities. The Cowboys and 49ers made pushes, he says. There were conversations with the Eagles,” Pompei wrote. “Zimmer didn’t think the Vikings had a chance to sign Peterson. Then Peterson asked his agent to call Zimmer. Once Zimmer and Peterson talked, they knew they were a match.”

Peterson’s partnership with Zimmer ended after just one year when Zimmer was fired last offseason. But even with Zimmer out after a disappointing season, Peterson stood beside his new teammates, again signing with Minnesota.

Patrick Peterson’s Loyalty to Vikings Shined Last Offseason

With so many questions surrounding the Vikings’ fresh start with first-year Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Peterson could have jumped ship.

He instead doubled down on his belief that Minnesota was close to being a contending team. It hasn’t been pretty, but the Vikings claimed their first NFC North division title since 2017 to the tune of 11 single-score victories.

The culture shift has been the biggest catalyst for success this season, and Peterson’s leadership has come up routinely throughout his team’s success when their backs are against the wall.

Peterson values the trust and honesty that’s been built over the past year, making the potential of his departure seemingly less likely this year compared to the 2021 offseason.

However, the Cowboys appear closer to contending than Minnesota after delivering a devastating 40-3 romping on November 20.

If the Vikings don’t show promise in the postseason and move forward with their competitive rebuild by dumping veteran players, Peterson could see his an opportunity to land safely in Dallas.