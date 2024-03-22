Proposed Trade Sees Vikings ‘Swing Big’ for Quarterback of the Future

Fortune favors the bold, and the Minnesota Vikings have positioned themselves to be just that in the 2024 draft following their trade with the Houston Texans.

They have seven draft choices, including a pair of first-round picks. Many view them as a team to watch for a trade into the top five. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis is among them in a new mock draft that has the Vikings land former North Carolina Tar Heel, Drake Maye.

Lewis’ hypothetical scenario sends three first-round picks to the New England Patriots.

Vikings get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 3 overall)

Patriots get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 11)

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 23)

– 2025 first-round pick

– 2026 second-round pick

“Look, climbing this high and parting with three first-rounders is not for the faint of heart,” Lewis wrote on March 21. “If you’re going to swing, why not swing big? The Vikings’ connection to Maye is well-known: Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown coached him at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, N.C. But even before McCown, Vikings scouts had eyed Maye for several years.”

Maye completed 64.8% of his passes for 7, 929 yards, 62 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions over the last two seasons as the Tar Heels’ starter.

He is also the second-youngest of the top QB prospects behind only Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

“He may need some time to develop, but that might align perfectly with head coach Kevin O’Connell’s views on what a young quarterback needs to become successful,” Lewis wrote. “Minnesota has an experienced QB room and loads of skill players. Now’s the time to try to find its quarterback of the future.”

Josh McCown Part of Vikings’ Strong Infrastructure

McCown should have a significant say in who the team’s next quarterback of the future is. He was on hand for Caleb Williams’ pro day on March 20. And McCarthy noted that McCown was in the room during his interview with the Vikings at the scouting combine.

Maye’s pro day is not until March 28.

The size of the contingent the Vikings decide to send to that could be very telling. McCown’s insight could also allow them to send a smaller delegation and disguise their plans.

The Vikings signed Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency. Nick Mullens and second-year man Jaren Hall return after going 1-4 combined as starters last season.

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson and a renewed emphasis on the running game with Aaron Jones would help make a transition to Maye – or any rookie passer – easier if it came earlier than expected.

Lewis’ hypothetical decision for the Vikings to trade up for Maye comes after colleague Ben Standig selected LSU’s Jayden Daniels for the Washington Commanders at No. 2 in the exercise.

That is far from a given, though.

Would the Vikings Trade Up to Draft Jayden Daniels?

Washington traded Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks and signed former No. 2 overall pick (2015) Marcus Mariota, perhaps signaling the style of quarterback they are targeting in the upcoming draft.

However, the Chicago Bears are projected to select Williams.

The Bears’ current quarterbacks are Tyson Bagent and Brett Rypien. Both are former undrafted free agents whose games are quite dissimilar to Williams’.

If the Commanders pull off the relative surprise and select Maye – who was the consensus No. 2 quarterback prospect in the class until the pre-draft process this offseason – would the Vikings make a similar trade for Daniels?

His LSU pedigree interests some within the organization.

“Minnesota knows it eventually has to address the quarterback position long term,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote on February 10. “The notion of bringing in Daniels to pair with their star LSU alum wideout Justin Jefferson has appeal to some in the organization.”