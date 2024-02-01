Vikings Trade Proposal Aims to Land Award-Winning QB of the Future

The clock is ticking on the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback situation, with or without Kirk Cousins. But there may not be a better opportunity to plan for life without the four-time Pro Bowler than this year, though they might need to trade for one.

With at least six quarterbacks potentially going in the first two rounds, they might need to be aggressive to land on for themselves.

A new hypothetical trade scenario from Bleacher Report would see them do just that.

“Cousins is still a quality quarterback, but he’ll turn 36 in August and is set to be the most coveted signal-caller in free agency. Keeping him won’t be cheap, and with [Justin] Jefferson’s extension looming, it may finally be time for Minnesota to move on,” wrote Bleacher Report’s scouting department on January 29.

“This hypothetical trade would allow the Vikings to do that by moving up a few spots and securing LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. While Daniels is only the 24th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, the Vikings may have to move up from No. 11 to land him.”

Vikings get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 7 overall)

Titans get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 11 overall)

– 2024 second-round pick (No. 42 overall)

Play

“The [Atlanta] Falcons are sitting at No. 8 and will undoubtedly be in the market for a new quarterback,” the scouting department wrote. “The Tennessee Titans appear to have their quarterback of the future in Will Levis, so Tennessee becomes a logical trade partner.”

USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye are projected to go in the top three picks overall. Each player occupies a different slot depending on the mock.

Daniels – the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner – has seen his stock rise considerably.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels Climbed Draft Boards This Season

Daniels completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions, leading the Tigers to the ReliaQuest Bowl.

ESPN’s Matt Miller projected him to go No. 4 overall to the New York Giants in his mock draft from mid-December. Daniels was not mentioned at all as a potential first-round pick in Miller’s preseason mock draft from August.

Fellow draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected Daniels to go No. 2 overall to the Washington Commaners in his mock draft from January 23.

Either of Kiper’s or Miller’s scenarios would render this hypothetical trade moot. The Vikings could aim for Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. Miller projects him at No. 7 in his latest mock. Kiper, meanwhile, has him going No. 13 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oregon’s Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr., both projected to be Day 2 picks, could also be options.

Kirk Cousins’ Return Makes Sense Even if Vikings Trade Up for QB

Cousins’ return makes sense for both he and the Vikings even if the front office wants to trade up for a quarterback. He already counts for $28.5 million against the salary cap next season anyway. The Vikings can lower that figure with a contract extension. Both sides also want to continue the partnership, so long as the money is right.

Daniels is listed at 185 pounds. He would benefit greatly from sitting a year or two behind an established veteran such as Cousins.

Cousins could also argue that the Vikings give him the best shot to compete.

They endured a down season in 2023. That was due in large part to instability at quarterback, i.e. his season-ending Achilles tear in Week 8. But they won four of his last five starts and play in a division that is rife with competitive teams. But they are not infallible.