Vikings’ Assistant Coach Rick Dennison ‘Out’ for Refusing COVID Vaccine: Report

After refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison is out, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported Friday.

Dennison, 63, was the Vikings’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the past two seasons. He is believed to be the first NFL position coach forced to leave his team after choosing not to receive a vaccine.

His ousting comes following the announcement of harsh punishments handed down by the league for the upcoming season if there is an outbreak — including the forfeiting of games, leaving players without pay.

Why Dennison Was Ousted

The vaccine is required for all Tier 1 staff — defined as coaches, front-office executives, equipment managers and scouts, per NFL guidelines. Players are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but will face strict protocols during training camp and throughout the season that vaccinated players will not be subject to.

If Dennison would have remained in his position unvaccinated, he would have lost Tier 1 status and could not be on the field, in meeting rooms, or have any direct contact with players. The Vikings have not commented on Dennison’s ousting yet, however, the limited contact he could have with the team likely played a factor.

Minnesota has shaken up its coaching ranks even more following the retirement of offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak. Kubiak’s son, Klint, 34, was promoted to his first gig as offensive coordinator. Dennison was expected to bridge that gap with his 27 years of NFL coaching experience, which included nearly a three-decade partnership with Kubiak.

Assistant offensive line coach Phil Rauscher was promoted to fill Dennison’s position, per Cronin. He worked with Dennison from 2015-16 in Denver before serving as the Washington Football Team’s offensive line coach in 2019.

The Vikings also hired Ben Steele, who had recently been hired by Auburn, to fill the Rauscher’s position three days before rookies are expected to show up for training camp.

Mike Zimmer Makes Case for Vaccine

Earlier this offseason, coach Mike Zimmer broke his silence on getting vaccinated in anticipation of the upcoming season.

Here’s his take from a June press conference, per Cronin: