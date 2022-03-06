Vikings Linked to Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Ahead of Free Agency: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have 10 days to tidy up.

Estimated to be $15.0 million over the 2022 salary cap, the Vikings need to clear significant cap space by March 16 to become players once the free-agency window opens.

There are many cap maneuvers Minnesota is expected to make in the upcoming week. Once they do, the new regime under first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will hone in on who they’ll bring in from free agency.

And atop the team’s priority list appears to be finding a veteran guard, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed.

Vikings ‘in the Market’ for Pro Bowl Guard

On Sunday, March 6, Fowler took inventory of pending free agents attracting “wow numbers” in early free-agency talks.

Among those free agents is San Francisco 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2021 and is garnering interest from several suitors, including the Vikings.

“He’s emerging as a top guard available and could spark a bidding war closer to free agency,” Fowler said of Tomlinson. “The Bengals, Panthers, Vikings, Steelers, Jets and Seahawks are among teams that will be in the guard market.”

Fowler’s report confirms that Minnesota has made fortifying its offensive front a top priority this season, with signs pointing that Kirk Cousins will remain the team’s quarterback for the 2022 season.

While the offensive line has been a bane of the Vikings franchise for the past decade, newly hired head coach Kevin O’Connell sees plenty of potential in the young unit that could be a veteran addition, like Tomlinson, away from putting it all together.

“You know, as I really started to study the roster – the offensive line jumped out at me. The skill sets of both of our guys on the edge. The tackle position is very strong. I think the guard position, there’s a lot of depth there, there’s a lot to like,” O’Connell said, per Vikings.com.

