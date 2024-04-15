Vikings Floated as Landing Spot for 3-Time MVP if They Miss Out on QB in Draft

It might feel like landing a franchise quarterback in this year’s NFL draft is an all-or-nothing set of circumstances for the Minnesota Vikings, though that isn’t necessarily true.

Minnesota let Kirk Cousins walk and passed on other free-agent options like Baker Mayfield, opting instead for a potential one-year bridge starter to a rookie in Sam Darnold. But if a trade up into the top five for a QB doesn’t work out — say another team swipes the No. 4 spot and the Vikings’ player of choice, or the cost of a deal is simply too high — the franchise could try and lure a notable player out of recent retirement.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP Tom Brady recently made an appearance on the “Deep Cuts With VicBlend” podcast on Thursday, November 11. He reaffirmed multiple times that he is retired and plans to stay that way, but upon a third asking, Brady opened the door to the idea of a late-season return if a quarterback goes down with injury.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said. “I don’t know if they’re gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. But I don’t know. … I’m always gonna be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like [Michael Jordan] coming back? I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

In the aftermath of Brady’s comments, Cover.com released odds on his next team. The website didn’t specifically highlight Minnesota on the list, though Mike Florio of NBC Sports threw them into the mix in his own article Sunday.

“The Vikings also are a possibility, if they don’t get a quarterback in round one of the draft,” Florio wrote.

Tom Brady 10-1 Shot to Return to NFL, Regardless of Team

The lines on Covers.com came with a caveat — which, as one might imagine, is a gambling line in its own right. The website listed Brady’s return at +1000, meaning the odds are 10-1 that he takes a regular-season or postseason snap for any NFL franchise in 2024 and/or early 2025 (when the playoffs will take place).

Brady sat out all of last season, which is undoubtedly part of that equation. Another reason, which Brady mentioned himself, is that he and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis are trying negotiate an ownership stake for Brady in that franchise. Even Brady is unsure of his eligibility as a player if he ends up owning a franchise.

But, for argument’s sake, and assuming that the 10-1 shot goes off, the odds for Brady’s next team are as follows:

Raiders: +125

Patriots: +300

Buccaneers: +500

49ers: +900

Dolphins: +1200

Jets: +2000

Any other team: +500

When Tom Brady Talks, All of NFL Forced to Listen

As anyone can see, the Vikings didn’t specifically make the list. That said, Florio included them in his personal group of honorable mentions because of their current void under center and, presumably, the massive pass-catching talent they have in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.

Florio also mentioned the Denver Broncos, given Brady’s known relationship with head coach Sean Payton, as well as the New York Giants because of the market they play in and the uncertain fate of current starting QB Daniel Jones.

In the end, all of the speculation about a potential Brady return in his late 40s is likely much ado about nothing. But, as Florio pointed out, when someone of Brady’s status — arguably the greatest player in the history of the game — makes a comment opening the door to a scenario in which he would return, that’s a comment that rates and demands coverage.

“The whole thing is a little shocking,” Florio continued. “Brady turns 47 in August. And he’s now openly musing about playing again. He will now be the first name that comes up whenever any quarterback is injured.”