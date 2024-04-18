Vikings Could Field Most ‘Gifted’ NFL Offense by Adding Former Super Bowl MVP

Not all is lost for the Minnesota Vikings if they don’t bag a top-three or top-four QB in this year’s NFL draft, or even if Sam Darnold suffers an injury and his backup — rookie or otherwise — isn’t in a position to step in right away.

In fact, that set or circumstances could provide the precise scenario in which Minnesota is able to rise from the bottom of the NFC North all the way to Super Bowl contenders. That could be possible if the Vikings decided to pursue retired champion seven times over Tom Brady, technically via the path of free agency.

Brady said recently on a podcast that he would consider returning to the NFL in 2024 if a QB on a contender got injured. Colin Cowherd of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” suggested last week that Minnesota might provide the perfect opportunity for Brady to step back into the fold.

“Let’s just say the Minnesota Vikings call. Sam Darnold, slight injury, and whoever they draft at quarterback is not ready to play in that division with the Packers‘ offense, the Bears with Caleb Williams,” Cowherd said, per The Purple Persuasion X account. “Look at what they would have: Kevin O’Connell — the tall Sean McVay — head coach; Brady [at QB]; top-five running back [in] Aaron Jones; best receiver probably in the league, Justin Jefferson; an excellent [No. 2 receiver] Jordan Addison; T.J. Hockenson [at] tight end; and maybe the best young left tackle probably in the sport [in] Christian Darrisaw.”

Vikings’ Offense Could Vault to Elite Status With Addition of Tom Brady

Cowherd continued, arguing that the Vikings would boast arguably the best offense in the NFL with Brady at the helm.

“Who’s more gifted in the NFL offensively — maybe San Francisco, certainly not at quarterback — than that? Nobody,” Cowherd said. “Just think about this — Joe Flacco … had not been a starter for a full season since 2017 and is not the physical workout freak of Brady. Goes to the AFC North — tougher division, tougher conference … and he leads Cleveland to the playoffs.”

Brady will turn 47 in August, a little more than one month before Week 1 of the new season kicks off. He finished his final season in 2022 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the league in completions (490) and attempts (733). Brady threw for 4,694 yards, 25 TDs and 9 INTs while completing 66.8% of his passes, per Pro Football Reference.

Tom Brady to Vikings Has Become Popular Notion in Recent Days

Cowherd isn’t the only major media personality to suggest a pairing of Brady and the Vikings since the three-time MVP opened the door to his potential return this upcoming season.

“The Vikings also are a possibility, if they don’t get a quarterback in round one of the draft,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and NBC Sports wrote on April 14 when discussing potential landing spots for Brady.

“The whole thing is a little shocking,” Florio added. “Brady turns 47 in August. And he’s now openly musing about playing again.”