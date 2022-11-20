6-Time Pro Bowl WR Hints Interest in Joining Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings duo of Randy Moss and Cris Carter will go down as one of the league’s best wide receiver tandems in NFL history.

But what if that era was just the foundation for an even stronger duo?

A six-time Pro Bowle wide receiver who grew up a Vikings fan admitted if he had it his way, he’d play for the purple and gold — an admission that has left Minnesota fans salivating about the prospects of Justin Jefferson and him forming another incredible duo.

Tyreek Hill Says He’d Like to Join Vikings If He Had it His Way

In a recent Tik Tok appearance, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was answering fan questions and said if he could choose any team he wanted to play for it would be the Vikings.

If I had it my way, if I had to choose any team I wanted to play, for growing up I was a Vikings fan I love the Vikes, man,” Hill said.

The idea of Hill joining Jefferson in Minnesota is enticing considering Hill has made six consecutive Pro Bowls since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl LIV in 2019, cementing his status as one of the league’s premier deep threats. However, Hill eventually felt underutilized in the offense and forced his way out via trade to the Dolphins.

“There [were] a lot of times during the [2021 season] that we felt that Tyreek was underutilized and wasn’t fully appreciated. And that [the Chiefs] weren’t really taking full advantage of all of his ability and talent,” his agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Hill’s podcast. “It was frustrating that he wasn’t given a chance to do more to help the team in their efforts to win games, and Tyreek’s a very unselfish player and is the consummate team player, but there were a lot of things during this season that just felt like there wasn’t the same commitment to him.”

Hill has run amok in his first year away from the Chiefs. He leads the league with 81 receptions for 1,148 yards, while Jefferson is second in yardage with 1,060 receiving yards on the season.

Tyreek Hill Unlikely to Join Vikings With Current Contract

In an ideal world, Hill would like to join the Vikings. However, the real world and the business behind the NFL is the reason Hill is unlikely to wear purple and gold anytime soon.

Hill inked a lucrative four-year, $120 million deal with the Dolphins in the offseason that skyrocketed the market rate for wide receivers.

Hill striking gold on the market has paved way for Jefferson to become the next highest-paid receiver in the league. Jefferson is eligible for a contract extension in the upcoming offseason — a move that Minnesota should make in a hurry to show their confidence in the young star.

Two receivers making $30 million a year annually is highly unlikely given the Vikings’ current roster construction.

However, when the Vikings move on from Kirk Cousins, a quarterback on a rookie deal would offer ample cap space to support a pair of star receivers on second contracts.