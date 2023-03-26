Vikings Predicted to Trade Up, Draft Top QB Prospect

There are a handful of teams already in the bag for a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Minnesota Vikings might be the next franchise to join them.

Minnesota has its QB for next season in Kirk Cousins but after that, the future of the position is murky at best. The Vikings could wait for the free agent market next offseason, though a safer play is to look to the draft where the players are younger and mistakes less expensive, especially in the middle rounds.

However, there is an increasingly popular school of thought among draft experts over the past week that posits the Vikings will trade up into the top 10 and pursue one of the premier signal-callers in this year’s class — Will Levis of Kentucky.

On March 21, The Athletic’s NFL Staff predicted a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the 7th overall selection. Chad Reuter of NFL Network made a similar projection on Friday, though via a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 10.

Levis Trade Will Cost Vikings Multiple Valuable Draft Picks

While the Vikings’ potential trade partners sit three picks apart, the compensation in both proposals is exactly the same — a swap of first-rounders flipping the No. 23 pick along with the No.87 overall selection this year as well as Minnesota’s first-rounder in 2024.

Reuter offered his rationale for the swing, in part, by citing recent historical precedent:

Kirk Cousins is entering a contract year, and the Vikings expect to be good enough to keep them out of the running for the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Minnesota might choose to shoot its shot now, getting Levis in a trade with Philadelphia in exchange for a third-round pick this year and 2024 first-rounder. Levis may still find a fan among the teams at the top of the draft because of his arm strength, mobility and competitive fire, but he reminds me of former NFL passer Jay Cutler, who went 11th in 2006. And in some recent drafts, we’ve seen at least one highly regarded quarterback come off the board in the 10-12 range: Justin Fields (2021), Josh Rosen (2018), Patrick Mahomes (2017) and Deshaun Watson (2017).