Predicted Vikings Trade Moves Up in 2024 Draft for Polarizing QB Prospect

The Minnesota Vikings have a “big hole” at quarterback.

That is the assessment of ESPN draft analyst Field Yates, who suggests they get in on what he projected to be a run on quarterbacks in his latest mock.

“Three quarterbacks are already off the board, and Minnesota has a big hole there after Kirk Cousins signed elsewhere in March,” Yates wrote on April 3. “So I have the Vikings sending Nos. 11 and 23 this year and an additional 2025 first-rounder to the Chargers to move up to No. 5 for the class’ QB4.”

That QB is Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, and Yates suggests this hypothetical package to get him:

Vikings get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 5 overall)

Chargers get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 11)

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 23)

– 2025 first-round pick

“Minnesota would be betting on McCarthy’s combination of very good ball placement and mobility helping him become its long-term answer, with Sam Darnold in tow for 2024 if McCarthy needs time to get his feet wet.”

McCarthy is one of the youngest prospects in the draft, let alone among the class of incoming quarterbacks. Questions also exist about his ceiling despite his championship pedigree.

He did not throw the ball often in college. Yates thinks the Vikings can make it easy on him.

“The supporting cast in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and an elite offensive tackle duo give him a shot for serious early success,” Yates wrote. “McCarthy completed 72.3% of his passes and threw only four interceptions last season.”

J.J. McCarthy ‘Would Fit Ideally’ in Kevin O’Connell’s Offense

A strong supporting cast is just part of why Yates believes McCarthy is a good match with the Vikings.

He also pointed to Vikings head coach Kevin O‘Connell.

“J.J. McCarthy … has cemented himself in that top 4 of quarterbacks in many people’s eyes,” Yates said on “SportsCenter” on April 3. “He’s a player that would fit ideally in the Kevin O’Connell-led Minnesota offense.”

The Vikings still finished with the fourth-most passing touchdowns, and fifth-most passing yards despite having Kirk Cousins under center for just eight games.

However, their other QBs combined for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

That disparity underscored the Vikings’ 3-6 finish the season. Darnold – signed to a one-year $10 million contract – lost his lone start for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He finished the campaign with two touchdowns to one pick.

The former No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets (2018) was better in 2022 for the Carolina Panthers, throwing seven touchdowns, three interceptions, and going 4-2 as a starter.

That could bode well for any potential plans to sit an incoming rookie.

Former Vikings GM Forecasts ‘Overpay’ for J.J. McCarthy

If that is how things shake out, the Vikings could be setting themselves up for an untenable situation.

“I think when Minnesota went and traded to get that second first-round pick, they’re setting themselves up to go get a quarterback,” former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said on the “With The First Pick” podcast on April 3. “They don’t have a choice so, hopefully, Arizona is the team and it sounds like it could be J.J. McCarthy.

“I don’t think he’s the fourth overall best … player in this draft. But if you have to have one, then you’re going to overpay to get one. I think he’s going to be a good pro. But I think they’re going to overpay if they have to go up and get him.”

That leaves the Vikings’ brain trust of O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in an interesting situation.

Make an aggressive move for one of the more polarizing prospects of sit and wait in the draft.