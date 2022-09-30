Vikings Pro Bowler, Limping After Practice, a Game-Time Decision vs. Saints

The Minnesota Vikings‘ biggest free-agent addition in the offseason is questionable ahead of a pivotal Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.

Za’Darius Smith, who sustained an injury late in the Vikings’ win over the Detroit Lions on September 25, was seen at Wednesday’s practice wearing a sleeve on his knee and walking with a limp, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported on September 28.

Vikings OLB Za’Darius Smith has a sleeve on his left knee and a bit of a limp. Was hurt late against Detroit but stayed in game. He declined comment today. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 28, 2022

Head coach Kevin O’Connell commented on Smith’s status on Friday, September 30, less than 48 hours from kickoff on Sunday, saying Smith is “truly” a game-time decision, along with several other injury updates.

Kevin O’Connell Deems Za’Darius Smith a Game-Time Decision

Speaking to media after the Vikings’ first practice in London, O’Connell detailed that Smith, who required an extra warmup with trainers, did participate in all phases of practice.

“He got reps in the team period. He got a little bit of everything. It’s just coming off the flight we just wanted to to see how he felt,” O’Connell said in a September 30 press conference. “He truly will be a game-time decision just how he feels. He’s one of our most important players, obviously, but I want him to feel good about playing and feel like he can be his normal self. I think he’s trending that way but will be a game-time decision.”

Among the Vikings’ other notable injuries, Dalvin Cook was removed from the injury report and was a full participant in Friday’s practice after suffering a minor shoulder dislocation that knocked him out of the Lions game.

Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who sustained a quad injury in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers, is doubtful to play Sunday, but is appearing close to returning to action.

Harrison Smith is cleared to play on Sunday after missing last week’s game while in concussion protocol.

O’Connell Not Taking Backup Saints QB Andy Dalton Lightly

On the Saints injury front, starting quarterback Jameis Winston has not practiced all week and is doubtful with back and ankle injuries. His backup, veteran Andy Dalton, is likely to start — a development O’Connell has not taken lightly.

“I’ve had a lot of respect for Andy for a long time. What a guy like Andy does, who’s started, who’s won playoff games, you know he’s just going to be able to step right in and run their offense at a really high level. [He] knows how to distribute the ball. He’s very accurate,” O’Connell said. “When he’s played that much football you don’t expect there to be any kind of nerves. We got to be ready to go from the jump, and we want to get off to a fast start defensively in the football game. We know with their skill players and the type of offense they’re capable of, we got our hands full, especially with Andy running the show.”

Dalton may be a better game manager than Winston, who has generally been volatile and more of a risk-taker prone to more turnover-worthy plays. Dalton will likely take a more measured approach to run the offense.

However, his arsenal is depleted with wide receiver Michael Thomas out. Running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Jarvis Landry are also questionable entering Sunday’s 8:30 a.m. CT kickoff.