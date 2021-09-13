Alvin Kamara Rocks NASCAR Logo During Saints’ Opener

The star running back of the New Orleans Saints has put his appreciation for another sport front and center. Alvin Kamara suited up for the first game of the 2021 NFL season and donned a custom visor with the NASCAR logo.

The FOX cameras showcased the new look as Kamara prepared to take on the Green Bay Packers. The text was not entirely visible at first, but the different angles revealed the entire NASCAR logo on the visor, which added some extra flair to a standard look. The reflection from the Florida sunshine, in particular, made the text pop.

The design did not limit Kamara’s vision considering that he turned in yet another productive game. He rushed for 83 yards and scored a touchdown as a receiver during a 38-3 beatdown in Jacksonville, Fla. The Saints started the season 1-0 and jumped into an early tie for first place in the NFC South with the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kamara Has an Important Role Within NASCAR

Excited to announce that I’ve officially joined @NASCAR as the first Growth and Engagement Advisor! pic.twitter.com/8kOvDKwtQZ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 20, 2021

The New Orleans Saints running back is a newer fan of NASCAR, relatively speaking. He first attended the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020, which Denny Hamlin won after leading 137 laps. Kamara has continued to attend races while simultaneously focusing on a new role within the sport.

NASCAR announced on June 20, 2021, that the four-time Pro Bowl running back had agreed to become the sanctioning body’s first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor. His role is to help expand NASCAR and reach new audiences that may not otherwise show interest in stock car racing. He will work directly “with NASCAR leadership on strategic planning and creative opportunities that support its fan development efforts” in 2021 and beyond.

“Alvin’s journey to NASCAR happened very organically from that initial curiosity to experiencing our events to developing a real and sincere passion for the sport,” said Pete Jung, Chief Marketing Officer at NASCAR, in a statement. “That’s what we’re looking to tap into … his insights, perspective and ideas … and learning more about his experience so that we can enhance what we’re doing to engage and develop new fans.”

Kamara Has Continued to Support NASCAR & Its Drivers

Prior to taking on the role as the engagement advisor, Kamara showed his support for the drivers of NASCAR. He showed up to races in Bubba Wallace gear, and he also helped sponsor an Xfinity Series driver.

Kamara and his Louisiana-based juice bar, The Big Squeezy, announced a significant deal prior to the 2021 season. The company sponsored Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas for the race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 13, 2021. The company covered the No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro with a bright, juice-themed scheme and watched as Vargas raced his way to an 18th-place finish.

In addition to sponsoring a driver, Kamara has continued to support others with his social media profiles. He was one of the many people congratulating ARCA Menards driver Rajah Caruth on the news that he will run a part-time Xfinity Series schedule in 2022 with Alpha Prime Racing before becoming the team’s full-time driver in 2023.

READ NEXT: 1 Chance Remains for William Byron To Reach Round of 12