On most major-league teams, Gunnar Henderson would be THE franchise player.

The 22-year-old shortstop was the American League Rookie of the Year last season after helping the Baltimore Orioles win an MLB-best 101 games and their first AL East title since 2014.

However, the Orioles also have Adley Rutschman, the runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year in 2022 and considered by many analysts to be the best all-around catcher in MLB. Then there is second baseman Jackson Holliday, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, who made his MLB debut on Wednesday and is universally rated the top prospect in baseball.

Thus, it is understandable why Henderson says he feels no pressure to live up to his fine rookie season or even exceed it. He certainly isn’t worried about being afflicted with the sophomore jinx.

“I honestly feel a lot looser this year than I did last year,” Henderson told Heavy.com.

Strong Finish Fueled Gunnar Henderson’s RoY Run

Gunnar Henderson might have been a little uptight last season, but he still had a fine year. He hit .255/.325/.489 with 28 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 150 games. He was a unanimous choice for Rookie of the Year and placed eighth in the AL Most Valuable Player balloting.

Through his first 50 games, though, Henderson had a .201/.332/.370 slash line. However, he batted .276/.322/.535 with 23 of his 28 homers over his last 100 games.

“Obviously I came up and was struggling a little bit at the beginning of the year, but I gained a lot of knowledge and experience last year,” Henderson said. “I’ve taken that into this year, and it’s been really good for me. Like I said, I feel a lot looser going into this year. I just know what I need to do to get ready and I don’t need to change anything to have success. I’m a lot more comfortable.”

Henderson split time between third base (68 games) and shortstop (64 games) last season. He is a full-time shortstop this season after having 10 defensive runs saved at the position last year.

“His overall game has improved defensively, and Gunnar is really athletic and he’s becoming more consistent with making the routine play with his feet and his throwing,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’s only going to get better.”

The only downside to last season for Henderson was the Orioles making a quick exit from the postseason. They were swept by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers in three games in an AL Division Series.

The Orioles couldn’t blame their October struggles on Henderson, though. He went 6 for 12 with one home run.

Henderson was happy he fared well in his first taste of the playoffs. On the other hand, he and the rest of the Orioles were bummed that their magical season ended so suddenly. Baltimore had not been swept in a regular-season series all year.

“We’re definitely using (the sweep) for fuel for this year,” Henderson said. “Just being able to have that experience to have that under our belts is going to help us in the long run. It was disappointing at the time, but I think we’re going to better for the experience if we get back.”

Gunnar Henderson Ready to Meet High Expectations

The Orioles are indeed expected to return to the postseason this year. They went from 52 wins in 2021 to 83 in 2002 then added another 18 victories last season.

No longer considered an up-and-coming club, the Orioles are now one of the best teams in MLB. They are off to an 8-4 start this year and Henderson is hitting .229/.296/.521 in 12 games, including a leadoff home run in the top of the 10th inning on April 11 that led the Orioles to a 9-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

There goes my hero, watch him as he goes. pic.twitter.com/l2xP6Vj8Vg — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 12, 2024

Henderson does not think the Orioles have to change anything while going from the hunter to the hunted, citing the team’s mental makeup. It also doesn’t hurt that their farm system remains one of the best in baseball.

“We just need to go out there and continue to play our game and not do anything more,” Henderson said. Obviously, people know we can win games now and it’s going to be a little bit tougher this year, but we’ve got to continue to go out there and play our game, play Oriole baseball. If we do that, we’ll be fine.

“The guys they’ve brought in each and every year have been great dudes and it makes the environment in the clubhouse, regardless of what level you’re at, enjoyable to be around. That’s why I think this system is going to be great for years to come because we’re surrounded with good people and that enables everyone to just kind of blossom.”