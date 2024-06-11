Orioles’ Ace Sounds Off After 9th-Straight Quality Start, Series Sweep

For a fourth-straight win and series sweep over the Tampa Bays Rays, Corbin Burnes put together his ninth-straight quality start for the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old ace went seven innings, throwing 57 strikes and 6 strikeouts for a 2.08 ERA.

Following the 5-2 win over Tampa Bay, Burnes talked with reporters about his play and Baltimore’s four-game sweep on the road.

Burnes feels his best baseball is in front of him.

“I feel like I’ve thrown the ball well but I think there’s still a lot of room to improve,” Burnes said on June 10. “My goal is to be as prepared as I can when I get out there and stick to the plan and execute as many pitches as I can for as long as I can…But I definitely don’t think this is the best I’ve thrown this year.”

On four-straight wins over the Rays, he had to applaud his teammates.

“A four-game sweep on the road, it’s impressive no matter who you beat,” Burnes said. “To come in and really do everything well, pitch great, play good defense, hit the ball well, it’s tough to beat us when we’re doing all those things well.”

It’s a ninth-straight quality start for the 2021 Cy Young winner.

According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun, Burnes is the 11th pitcher in franchise history to record such a streak.

Jim Palmer is good company to keep. But he’s better company to surpass.

Burnes is threatening to do just that.

Hyde on Burnes: ‘A Nice Luxury to Have’

It’s the first time in Orioles history they’ve swept a four-game series over Tampa Bay.

Team skipper Brandon Hyde knows he has Burnes to thank in large part.

He talked with reporters postgame about being able to rely on the ace.

“To be able to rely on him almost every time out, do what he did tonight, that’s a nice luxury to have,” Hyde said on June 10.

On what makes Burnes so impressive, Hyde told reporters it’s a combination of consistency and the length of his outings.

“The length and the consistency of just giving up three runs or less, and gave up no earned runs today through seven innings on the road,” Hyde said. “Just been unbelievable for us.”

Burnes has five or more innings in all 14 of his starts this season. He’s gone six or more in 11 of those, including nine straight.

According to Jacob Calvin Meyer, the only other Baltimore pitcher to go 14-straight games with 5 or more innings and three or fewer runs allowed was Chris Tillman in 2014.

Burnes improves to 7-2 on the year, and the Orioles improve to 43-22. That’s MLB’s third-best record behind the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

Cade Povich to Get 2nd MLB Start

Prior to the final game of four against the Rays, the team announced starting pitchers for the upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves.

Notable amongst the three is Cade Povich, who made his MLB debut against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 6.

The team’s number nine prospect was called up to provide relief during a 40-day stretch with one off day for Baltimore.

Povich struggled in his debut, giving up 6 runs and 4 walks in 5.1 innings pitched. He recorded a 10.13 ERA in the 6-5 loss.

Hyde didn’t feel the final line truly reflected his outing, and told reporters he wouldn’t hesitate to use Povich again.

“No I wouldn’t. Just really impressed by him,” Hyde said on June 6. “Thought he handled everything today outstanding. You never know what you are going to get in a debut. In a tough environment against an all-right-handed hitting club. I thought he did fantastic.”

Promises made are promises kept. Povich will get another chance to bid his MLB case in the second game of the series against the Braves.