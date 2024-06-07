Brandon Hyde Addresses Cade Povich’s Orioles Future After MLB Debut

The pitching carousel of 2024 continues for the Baltimore Orioles, with Cade Povich the ninth different starting pitcher to take the mound this season.

The team’s number nine prospect struggled in his MLB debut, giving up 6 runs and 4 walks in 5.1 innings pitched. He recorded a 10.13 ERA in the 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

But after the game, skipper Brandon Hyde told reporters he wouldn’t hesitate to turn to Povich again in the future.

“No I wouldn’t. Just really impressed by him,” Hyde said on June 6. “Thought he handled everything today outstanding. You never know what you are going to get in a debut. In a tough environment against an all-right-handed hitting club. I thought he did fantastic.”

The 24-year-old was pulled from the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides just two days before making his MLB debut.

Amidst a 40-day stretch with only one off day, the Orioles are trying to rest various starters, including Kyle Bradish, who would have typically started against the Blue Jays on June 6.

Povich walked two in the bottom of the third inning before giving up a 356-foot blast to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The 3-0 score proved too much for the Orioles to overcome.

Still, Baltimore’s skipper went on to praise the lefty for his delivery and poise on the mound.

“I was really impressed by him,” Hyde said. “I liked the way he threw the ball. Just a couple of walks before Guerrero set that up for the home run. And then a bad-luck hit in shallow right field. Only a few pitches, probably, he wants back. I liked the poise on the mound. He pitched into the sixth inning on the road in his first major league start. Thought he did a great job.”

Povich: ‘It’s a Dream Come True’

No corresponding move has been made yet to sent Povich back down to the minors. His MLB tenure continues until announced otherwise.

But regardless of the outcome, Povich will look back on his MLB debut with joy and pride.

“There were definitely some nerves,” Povich told reporters postgame. “Wasn’t a lot of sleep the last couple of days. You know, tough to eat this morning. But it’s a great experience. I’ve been told by a bunch of guys to just slow it down and really try to take it all in. Because this only happens once. I definitely stepped back and tried to keep breathing and make sure look I looked around as much as possible to take everything in.”

It wasn’t picture perfect, but major league debuts so often aren’t. Povich will have the experience of this game backing him when his number gets called next.

Rutschman Homers from Both Sides of the Plate in Loss

Adley Rutschman has been pushed out of the spotlight most of the season by Gunnar Henderson‘s AL MVP push and the call-up of multiple of the Orioles’ top prospects.

He isn’t just going to allow that though.

Rutschman hit home runs from both sides of the plate in the loss to Toronto, reminding baseball fans why he was the number one pick in the draft just over five years ago.

Adley Rutschman has homered from each side of the plate today! pic.twitter.com/L8MrNCF9WI — MLB (@MLB) June 6, 2024

His first came in the top of the sixth inning to put Baltimore on the board, a 387-foot blast to left-center field from the left side of the plate.

Rutschman’s second came in the the eighth inning and from the right side of the plate. The late-game bomb went 414-feet to right-center field and brought the Orioles within three.

Neither were enough to get Baltimore over the hump against the Blue Jays.

But in a two-game stretch where they scored just 4 runs otherwise, fans welcomed the sight of a few balls going deep.

It’s the second multiple home run game of Rustchman’s career. Both have come against Toronto, both have occurred this season, and both are Orioles losses.