Orioles’ Colton Cowser Reveals Approach to Breakout 2024 Season

There’s arguably no team in the MLB with more farm system representation in the starting lineup than the Baltimore Orioles. But surprisingly, it’s Colton Cowser who’s grabbing headlines this season.

The former No. 5 overall pick is off to an almost unbelievably hot start, slashing .345/.391/.759 with 6 home runs and 17 RBIs.

Cowser was named American League Player of the Week alongside New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso on April 15.

On an April 21 episode of “The Ryan Ripken Show,” he talked about his approach to the season after a disappointing start in 2023.

“I’m going to dominate the opportunities that I get, to get the opportunities that I want,” Cowser told Ripken. “That’s kind of the mindset that coming into this year was. I think that allowed me to kind of free up, and allowed me to be a lot more confident in myself and do whatever I can to help the team win. Especially being on a really good team. I also think it helps when you have a whole lot of dudes around you, playing, and balling.”

Cowser batted .115/.286/.148 with 4 RBIs in 26 games with the Orioles last season.

But so far, so good in 2024, with Baltimore 16-8 to start the year, and a legitimate AL Rookie of the Year case for Cowser forming.

Cowser the Favorite for AL Rookie of the Year

As of April 24, Baltimore’s slugger is the American League Rookie of the Year favorite on all of FanDuel, Bet365, and Caesar’s Sportsbook.

And rightfully so.

Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers have the second and third-best odds, with Jackson Holliday not far off at fourth despite a slow start with the Orioles.

According to Stathead, Cowser leads the three-man race in all statistical categories outside of plate appearances.

He’s on a tear, and has shown no signs of letting up. Neither has Baltimore’s farm system, with a very-familiar face joining the team in light of a key injury.

Kjerstad Rejoins the Team with Austin Hays Sidelined

After losing Austin Hays to the injured list with a left calf strain, the Baltimore Orioles are recalling Heston Kjerstad, the team’s number four prospect, and the number 29 in MLB.

The 25-year-old outfielder shared his mentality ahead of his 2024 debut on April 23.

“For me I’m always motivated to show up to the park and perform to the best of my abilities,” Kjerstad told MASN. “To get out there and have the start I did, that’s everything you could hope for, you train for going into the offseason. Definitely a lot of things that I’ve been working for and working on. There’s still some things I’m trying to iron out and still improve on.”

Kjerstad appeared in 13 games with the Orioles in 2023, hitting .233/.281/.467 with 2 home runs and 3 RBIs in 30 at-bats.

He departs Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides, as the minor-league home run leader. With that, he’s very familiar with the young guys in the Baltimore clubhouse.

“We got a lot of guys in here I played with, Westburg, Cowser, Jackson,” Kjerstad said. “Even being up here last year, through two big league camps. You know a lot of guys. You’re coming in and everybody’s familiar. Everybody knows you and you know them.”

Kjerstad slashed .349/.431.744 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 86 at-bats over 21 games with the Tides. He’ll focus on being a similarly consistent player now back in the pros.

Kjerstad went 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts in his 2024 debut on April 22.

But things didn’t happen quickly for any of the Baltimore Orioles’ prospects.

And if Heston Kjerstad needs a reminder of the results of good patience and process, Colton Cowser is right across the dugout.