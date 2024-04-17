Mets’ Pete Alonso Listed as Likely Piece in Blockbuster Trade

Mets slugger Pete Alonso’s time in New York could be coming to a close in the coming months.

ESPN writer David Schoenfield wrote an April 16 article discussing potential trade deadline deals that every MLB team could make.

When he mentioned the Mets, Alonso was the player he placed on the trade block.

“The emotional side of the brain says the Mets need to re-sign him, even if it means a bit of an overpay.” Schoenfield wrote. “The rational side says president of baseball operations David Stearns has little interest in a player who may be a risky bet to keep performing at a high level in his 30s. That makes a potential Alonso trade the most controversial of potential deadline deals.”

New York trading the man with more home runs than anyone since 2019 would certainly be controversial among Mets fans.

Yet, considering Alonso’s impending free agency, and the top prospects that Stearns could receive in a blockbuster trade that involved Alonso, another sub-par season might leave the Mets no choice but to part ways with their three-time All-Star.

Alonso’s Most Likely Trade Destinations

In November, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and San Francisco Giants as the three most likely trade destinations for Alonso.

Six months later, two of those franchises still make a lot of sense for Alonso.

The Cubs are the one that doesn’t.

Chicago first baseman Michael Busch is the hottest hitter in baseball right now. He’s hitting .306 with six home runs on the season. As a result, Chicago is getting the most offensive production from first base than any other MLB team.

Busch is bound to slow down eventually. Yet, his hot start won’t have the Cubs eager to trade for Alonso, who’d only be guaranteed in Chicago through this season before hitting free agency.

The Mariners, however, are in dire need of first base production.

They have zero home runs from first basemen this season. Their roster is too talented for such a glaring hole, and could use the excitement that acquiring Alonso would provide.

Although it’s the San Francisco Giants who make the most sense for Alonso.

The Giants have one home run from a first baseman this year. They’ve started the season sluggishly. And acquiring Blake Snell proves that they’re looking to win right now.

They’ve also got top prospects who would appeal to the Mets’ front office.

So while the Mets aren’t looking to trade Alonso right now, expect San Francisco to express interest if (or when) he’s placed on the chopping block.

Free Agency Looms for Alonso

Mets owner Steve Cohen thinks Alonso wants to become a free agent.

“I don’t expect anything to transpire before Pete reaches free agency,” Cohen said on a “Meet at the Apple,” podcast episode that was released on February 23. “We’re always open to conversation, but he’s earned the right to explore his value, and I’m highly supportive of all players doing that.”

Alonso’s agent Scott Boras is well-known for preferring that his players test free agency. This is all the more reason why the Mets moving Alonso before the July 30 trade deadline makes sense.