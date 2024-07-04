Orioles’ Dean Kremer Sounds Off After Dominant Return

The Baltimore Orioles pitching rotation is growing whole again with the return of Dean Kremer. And he returned in a big way, throwing five innings of shutout baseball against the Seattle Mariners.

When asked how pleased he was with his performance, given the time he spent away, Kremer said “very.”

“Very pleased,” Kremer said of his first start since May 20. “Shows what I’ve been working on and chipping away at is coming to fruition. Very happy with the direction it’s been going.”

Kremer had been sidelined since May 24 with a right triceps strain. After two rehab starts with the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides, he was activated ahead of his start against the Mariners.

The fifth-year righty threw five innings against Seattle, allowing just 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 8 of 19 batters faced.

One thing that stood out in his performance was a suddenly vicious splitter. Kremer struck out three Seattle bits with the pitch.

This was a NASTY splitter from Dean Kremer pic.twitter.com/zXaG3GQEbS — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) July 4, 2024

He told reporters postgame that it was just a product of the moment.

“It was good tonight,” Kremer continued. “I wouldn’t say it was something I necessarily hammered while I was on rehab. But just had a good feel for it today and played well.”

Kremer’s ERA dropped to 3.93 following the win. And the Orioles’ chances at capturing a second-straight division title are improving.

Craig Kimbrel Moves Up to 4th All-Time on Saves List

A big night for Kremer was an even bigger night for closer Craig Kimbrel, who moved up to fourth all-time on MLB’s all-time saves list.

His 21st save of the season pushed him past former six-time All-Star Francisco Rodriguez with 438 all-time.

“We kind of saw it coming, leading up to it, and it’s an honor,” Kimbrel told Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “I got to share a bullpen with Francisco in the 2014 All-Star Game. Just getting able to watch him and how he went about his business, he’s very routine-based, went out there and got guys out. Anytime you have the opportunity to be on this list, but to surpass a guy you got to spend time with and enjoyed their craft and what they did, it’s really cool.”

It’s a fifth-straight save for Kimbrel, who’s been on fire after a rocky stretch to start May. He’s matched his season total with the Philadelphia Phillies last season (21) with 76 games to go.

Cole Irvin Moving to Bullpen

Kremer’s return means Cole Irvin will move back to the bullpen.

He’s gone from starter to reliever on two different occasions in 2024. The decision was likely between Irvin and Albert Suarez. But given the former’s play as of late, he’s the obvious choice.

After finding his stride earlier this season, Irvin has allowed 25 runs and 19 of them earned in his last 5 starts. His ERA has blown up to 4.13, after seeing as low as 2.84 in 2024.

Baltimore will hope to see some confidence restored for Irvin, who’s played a critical role for the team in a season plagued by pitching injuries. He’s pitched just 4.2, 4, and 3.2 innings in his last three outings.

With the trade deadline under a month away, there’s no worse time to not be on top of your game. Especially on a team like the Orioles, who are already shopping for pitching help.