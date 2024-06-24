Orioles Starter’s Return Uncertain After ‘Unfortunate’ Rehab Setback

Arguably no team has suffered more injuries to the pitching staff than the Baltimore Orioles this season. They’re down two starters for the remainder of 2024 in John Means and Tyler Wells, and awaiting the return of a third in Dean Kremer.

But his return may not be imminent after a disappointing rehab start with the Triple-A affiliate, Norfolk Tides.

Dean Kremer’s 2nd rehab start pic.twitter.com/kLJj9hCf8Y — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) June 23, 2024

Kremer didn’t make it through the first inning before being pulled from the game. He gave up 5 hits, two of those home runs, threw one strikeout, good for a 14.54 ERA.

Orioles’ skipper Brandon Hyde didn’t sound optimistic when asked about the rehab outing.

“He didn’t last very long,” Hyde told reporters on June 23. “That was unfortunate. He wasn’t walking people. He was getting hit and didn’t get through the first inning, so, yeah, we need him back as soon as possible. I don’t know what we are going to do with that. Only threw 30-ish pitches. That’s not ideal.”

Kremer left the 2024 season having pitched 50 innings. He threw 49 strikeouts and allowed 10 home runs, good for a 4.32 ERA.

Suarez Struggles Against Astros

Hyde spoke with reporters following an 8-1 loss (and series sweep) to the Houston Astros. Albert Suarez took the mound for the finale, and gave up four runs in the first inning, including a first-pitch home run to Jose Altuve.

When aksed about his faulty first inning, Suarez chalked it up to sticking to his plan.

“I mean, the plan was attacking the zone,” Suarez told reporters postgame. “I think I was just, this team is aggressive and they were swinging. I just stuck with my plan inside the zone. In that first inning, they just took advantage of that.”

The veteran lefty is coming off of his shortest stint as a starter. Suarez gave up 6 hits and 3 runs in 3.2 innings pitched against the New York Yankees.

After posting a 1.61 ERA through his first 14 appearances of the season, Suarez’s ERA has ballooned to 2.70. Questions will be raised about his viability as a starter.

Baltimore’s pitching staff needs a break. But it doesn’t look like that will come in the form of a dominant Kremer return.

Instead, focus will likely shift to the trade market. The MLB trade deadline is July 30.

Orioles Targeting Bullpen Help

Ken Rosenthal reported the Orioles’ interest in adding pitching help in a June 12 column for The Athletic.

“The Orioles are intently exploring the bullpen market and still could pursue a right-handed hitting outfielder,” Rosenthal wrote. “In addition, general manager Mike Elias is telling clubs he will weigh the addition of a starting pitcher perhaps up to the deadline, according to sources briefed on his discussions.”

When asked if the injuries adds any urgency to their deadline plans, general manager Mike Elias was non-committal.

“We’re looking at the whole picture when it comes to the trade deadline,” Elias told reporters on June 19. “Where our team’s at, what our health looks like, where we can upgrade, what the market looks like, which teams are selling, (and) what they are asking for. It’s so complicated. It’s just kind of hard for me to make sweeping statements and opine about it, especially in June. But we have, what I think, is a really good, hard-working front office, and we’re going to do our job.”

Baltimore is home to MLB’s top rated farm system. There’s little question of their capability to pull off a deal. Whether the Orioles will meet team’s asking prices is to be determined.