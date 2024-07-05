Gunnar Henderson Responds After Breaking Slump with 27th HR

The Baltimore Orioles are better when Gunnar Henderson is at his best. He ended a four-game slump in a return to form against the Seattle Mariners.

Going into the game on July 4, Henderson had struck out in 10 of his previous 17 at-bats.

In the top of the third inning, he broke out, hitting an 87.2 mph slider from Bryce Miller for 378 feet and his 27th home run of 2024.

Henderson finished the game a double shy of hitting the cycle. He talked with reporters postgame about his slump-snapping performance.

“I didn’t really know where that (slump) came from, but yeah, that’s baseball, it’s going to happen,” Henderson told reporters on July 4. “Just try to limit it as much as I could. I feel like I was putting in some good work the past couple days just trying to figure it out and made some steps in the right direction today.”

It didn’t translate to a win, but the Orioles still took the series, two games to one. And Henderson getting back on track is a win in and of itself. Baltimore is 55-32.

Brandon Hyde: ‘Rockets All Over The Field’

Baltimore skipper spoke about Henderson’s performance postgame with reporters. He applauded the 23-year-old’s bat and the variety of ways he can hit the ball.

“Rockets all over the field,” Hyde said on July 4. “Home run that’s like a right-handed hitter pull-side homer. It’s a joke what he can do. A lineout to short and then a ball off the pitcher’s foot or wherever it hit him in the ninth. Hit the ball hard all day.”

Hyde went on to say that Henderson has “all the tools.”

“He just stays on the ball,” Hyde continued. “He’s really learned to stay on the ball so well. He’s hit one out over the wall we have in left at home. That home run today was like a right-handed hitter pulling a homer. He’s got all the tools.”

Following his performance against the Mariners, Henderson is slashing .289/.382/.605 with a .987 OPS.

Henderson Named All-Star Starter

Henderson is headed to the MLB All-Star Game, along with catcher Adley Rutschman. The two were announced as starters on July 3.

Henderson is the first Orioles’ shortstop to receive the honors since Manny Machado in 2018. He talked about the honors and what it means to him with reporters.

“I’m very humbled and blessed to be the starter,” Henderson told Roch Kubtako of MASN Sports. “It’s awesome being able to be do this my second full year.”

On going to the All Star game with Rutschman, Henderson says it’s “special.”

“It’s really special to me because he was my first roommate when I got into pro ball,” Henderson told Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner. “We’ve had our relationship become best friends throughout our time together from the minors to the big leagues.”

Rutschman was drafted first overall in the same draft Henderson was drafted 42nd. It’s the first time Baltimore has multiple starters in the All-Star game since 2014.

Henderson will also take part in the Home Run Derby. Following his home run against the Mariners, only Aaron Judge (32) of the New York Yankees has more this season.