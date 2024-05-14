Orioles’ Star Responds After 2-HR Effort in Loss: ‘I Think I’d Rather Just Win’

With 26 wins and 14 losses, the Baltimore Orioles have the fourth-best record in MLB. But they’ve struggled in six extra innings games, with a 3-3 record in 2024.

Adley Rutschman did all he could in their latest loss, putting up 2 home runs in a 10th-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Oops, he did it again pic.twitter.com/msYDZJ5RuU — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 14, 2024

But after the game, he told reporters he would have traded both hits for one win.

“I think I’d just rather win,” Rutschman told MASN. “I think everyone’s just focused on team stuff. Obviously, the individual stuff’s always great but I think everyone here’s just focused on the next day.”

It’s the first multiple home run game of Rutschman’s career. But not his first good outing against Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios.

Rutschman Has Berrios’ Number

Berrios has consistently pitched well against the Orioles. Team manager Brandon Hyde admitted as much postgame.

“He’s pitched us tough ever since I’ve been here,” Hyde said. “Hats off to him. He pitched an outstanding game.”

Per Stathead, in 7 starts against Baltimore, Berrios has never pitched less than 6 innings.

But as much as he’s pitched well, Rutschman has routinely hit the ball against him.

According to MLB.com, Baltimore’s catcher is 12-for-19 with 3 home runs and 2 doubles against Berrios all-time.

After their latest encounter, he denied that his approach is any different with the Toronto ace, as opposed to other pitchers.

“I take the same approach that I always do and try to get my swing off on good pitches, and I was able to do that two times tonight,” Rutschman said. “I stay with my process, I guess.”

After his 2 home run outing against the Blue Jays, Rutschman is slashing .309/.343/.491 with 8 home runs and 25 RBIs.

He’s on pace to hit 33 home runs in 2024. Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners lead all catchers in home runs in 2023 with 30.

Orioles Option Kjerstad, McKenna for Hays, Stowers

Prior to the May 13 matchup with the Blue Jays, the Orioles’ front office was busy, swapping two players in and out of the majors.

First the team optioned its fourth overall prospect, Heston Kjerstad, back to Triple-A after just 13 at-bats since April 23.

With his exit, Kyle Stowers makes a return to Baltimore.

It’s a third stint in the majors for the 26-year old outfielder, who’s hit 3 home runs and 11 RBIs in 131 at-bats with the Orioles since 2022.

Stowers told reporters on arrival that he’s ready to contribute, whatever his role looks like.

“I feel ready. I feel ready to help this team win,” Stowers told MASN on May 13. “Whatever, you know, my role is, whatever I’m called to do. Just going to go out there and give my all and have a good time. Play with a lot of gratitude. Just happy to be here.”

Stowers hit .240/.541/.856 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 36 games with Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides this season.

He’ll receive an opportunity, albeit limited in a stacked Baltimore lineup.

What he makes of it is up to him.

In a second move, the Orioles reinstated All-Star outfielder Austin Hays off of the 10-day injured list and designated journeyman Ryan McKenna for assignment.

Hays struggled to start 2024, batting just .111/.200.111 in 45-at bats.

Baltimore’s hopeful he can return to 2023 form, now healthy, and contribute to an Orioles’ offense that leads MLB in home runs.

Rutschman’s day against Toronto put them four ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have 58, on the season.