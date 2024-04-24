Orioles’ Grayson Rodriguez Reacts to Career-Worst Night

Pitching is slowly proving the weak link of the Baltimore Orioles roster. For the first time all season, Grayson Rodriguez was a part of the problem against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 24-year old allowed 7 runs and a career-worst 11 hits through 4 and 1/3 innings in the 7-4 loss on April 23.

After the game, Rodriguez broke down what went wrong against the Angels when speaking with MASN Sports.

“Just caught too much plate,” Rodriguez told MASN. “Throwing the ball down the middle. Lot of mistakes, they were thigh high. Those guys were ready for it.”

He gave up a first inning home run to Mike Trout and fought his way through 10 more hits before getting pulled in the bottom of the fifth.

“Really just missing with the heater down the middle,” Rodriguez continued. “Trying to elevate to guys. Obviously Trout there in the first inning, tried to go up with it. Just missed right down the middle and got hurt with it. Left a lot of pitches thigh high.”

It’s Rodriguez’s first loss of the season, and bumps his ERA up from 2.73 to 4.45.

It’s the third time this year he’s dealt 7 or more strikeouts, but his shortest outing.

Team manager Brandon Hyde chalked up Rodriguez’s night to an execution problem.

“I just don’t think he executed,” Hyde told MASN. “Just looking back on the replay, lot of balls in the middle of the plate, thigh high. And they made him pay for it.”

Albert Suarez and Corbin Burnes are the only remaining Orioles starters without a loss on their ledger in 2024.

The rest of Baltimore’s starters are a combined 4-6. The pitching staff as a whole has given up 25 home runs so far this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. But help is on the way.

Kyle Bradish Update

2023 starting ace Kyle Bradish has made two rehab starts with the team’s minor league affiliate Bowie Baysox and Norfolk Tides.

The latest was in Triple-A, where he pitched 3.1 innings, allowed 6 hits and 4 runs, but threw 64 pitches. That last stat is most important, as it’s a sign of the progress in his recovery.

Bradish is recovering from a right UCL strain. He was last year’s No. 1 starter and lead the 2023 starting rotation with a 2.83 ERA.

Getting him back is a start in the right direction for the Orioles. They may also look at trade options.

Orioles Floated as Possible Gilbert Destination

Is a blockbuster trade the only fix to an inconsistent Baltimore pitching staff?

Arguably no team is better suited to pull off such a deal, with the Orioles home to four of MLB’s top-100 prospects.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield linked Baltimore to Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert in an April 16 column.

“Trading Gilbert,” Schoenfield wrote. “Who is under team control through 2026 and whose contract starts getting expensive next season, could jump-start that by landing them the impact hitter this lineup desperately needs. In that case, turn to the Orioles, Cubs, Yankees and Dodgers as potential trade partners.”

Gilbert has started four games for Seattle in 2024. He’s allowed four home runs, but thrown 29 strikeouts and averaged a 2.33 ERA.

He’d provide another starting ace for Baltimore, who acquired Burnes on February 2. One they might need, if they’re going to build off of their 2023 flame out in the AL Divisonal Series.

With three starting pitchers on the injured list, perhaps a shaky start from the mound was to be expected to start the year.

The good news for the Baltimore Orioles, is that there are options aplenty for addressing a struggling pitching staff.

But the easier routes typically require the most patience, which is a luxury for team’s looking to contend in October.