Orioles $4M Starter Tabbed ‘Most Likely To Be Traded’

If the Baltimore Orioles fall short of their World Series hopes this season, they’ll be sent back to the drawing board, asking themselves an age old question: who’s expendable? Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report argues that starting first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is the top trade candidate in the not-so-far-off hypothetical.

“He is a solid hitter, but his right-handed power stroke is, frankly, at a disadvantage at Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” Rymer wrote in an August 8 column. “He could have more value to Baltimore as a trade chip, especially if he brings back pitching.”

Mountcastle is amid his fifth MLB campaign, all as a member of the Orioles. He’s slashing .268/.307/.437 with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs this season. He signed a one-year, $4.1 million deal in January to avoid arbitration.

An idea that Baltimore could part with Mountcastle isn’t news for fans. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Orioles showed “a willingness” to trade the 27-year-old prior to this season’s trade deadline.

“They’re more patience than blockbuster, though, and they land here due to their willingness to discuss moving veteran first baseman Ryan Mountcastle or center fielder Cedric Mullins,” Passan wrote on July 23.

Mountcastle remains in Baltimore, for now. But it wouldn’t surprise anyone if trade talks resume this winter.

Coby Mayo To Be Baltimore’s Ryan Mountcastle Replacement?

To trade Mountcastle, who’s a mainstay in the Orioles’ infield, would signal confidence that there’s already a replacement in the organization. Baltimore could be eyeing Coby Mayo to take over at first base.

The 22-year-old slugger got the call after Jordan Westburg suffered a fractured hand. Mayo’s playing third base, but on an emergency basis. First base is his natural and most played position.

That said, he’s 0-for-12 in five games thus far.

Baltimore’s skipper Brandon Hyde told reporters Mayo just needs to focus on quality at-bats.

“It’s not easy up here,” Hyde told reporters on August 4. “It’s not easy. You’ve just got to take the best at-bats you can.”

He tried to give Mayo an opportunity to secure his first MLB moment on August 6, pinch-hitting the rookie for Colton Cowser. The bases were loaded for the Orioles who were down 5-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mayo struck out swinging.

“We went with Austin (Slater), who’s been really good against lefties this year,” Hyde told reporters on August 6. “He worked a huge walk. And then just took a shot with Mayo there with the bases loaded and it didn’t work out.”

Baltimore has seen success in sending top prospects back to the minors after brief debut stints in MLB. Jackson Holliday and Grayson Rodriguez both returned to MLB far better and more prepared.

Mayo could be the next to follow in their footsteps. Especially if the Orioles are eyeing a Mountcastle trade this winter.

Mountcastle Quiet In First Game Vs Blue Jays

Baltimore won the first of a three-game series against the Blue Jays on August 7. Which is most notable, because Mountcastle had a quiet night. He went 1-for-4 at the plate with 2 strikeouts.

Mountcastle always performs well when Baltimore plays Toronto. He has 18 career home runs in 64 games against the Blue Jays.

This season, Mountcastle is batting .229/.275/.475 with 3 home runs and 9 RBIs against the division rival, over a span of 12 games. Look for him to return to form at some point throughout the series.

At 67-48, the Orioles are tied with the New York Yankees for the AL East lead with 47 games to go.