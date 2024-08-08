Jackson Holliday Responds After 3rd Straight Game With HR

The early career of Jackson Holliday is the gift that keeps on giving for the Baltimore Orioles. His fourth-career home run was his third in three games, making MLB history. Holliday hit a 94.3 mph fastball from Ryan Burr 424 feet in an August 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

At 20 years and 247 days old, Holliday is the youngest American League player ever to hit a home run in three straight games.

He talked with reporters after the historic hit that put the Orioles ahead 4-3 in the seventh inning.

“Obviously it was a pretty important moment in the game to kind of flip the score,” Holliday told reporters postgame. “I think we kind of needed a little bit of momentum. We got it with that, we got it with Tony’s (Santander) catch, and then he turned around and hit another homer. Just glad to be able to help the team.”

Holliday agreed when asked about his confidence building, as he stacks up hit after hit in his second MLB stint.

“It’s awesome to be able to just get hits, and like I said help the team,” Holliday continued. “They start to pile up, get a few knocks here and there, and then I’ve been able to put some good swings on the ball lately. So yeah, definitely a thing.”

His fourth-career home run is also his second on an 0-2 count. When asked about the success he’s seen in those early holes, Holliday said he’s usually looking for line drives, not home runs.

“That’s a great question,” Holliday said. “I’m just trying to hit line drives the other way, keep it as simple as possible. Whenever I’m on the fastball, good things seem to happen.”

Brandon Hyde On Jackson Holliday: ‘Really Happy For Him’

There might not be anyone happier that Holliday’s found his stride than skipper Brandon Hyde. He spoke with reporters about the 20-year-old’s home run after the win.

“Huge hit when we needed it,” Hyde told reporters postgame on August 7. “Didn’t feel like things were going our way there, especially early. Made some mistakes defensively, we just didn’t have much momentum. Santander with a huge hit to start the game, but then we were kind of flat offensively. What a massive hit, and we added on from there. That was a big win.”

At 6 foot tall and weighing in at 185 pounds, Holliday doesn’t have a big frame behind the bat. Hyde says his success is all about the swing, and some growing confidence too.

“Well, he’s got a nice swing and there’s are a lot of things that work in that swing and he’s got a lot of confidence,” Hyde continued. “He really can get on a fastball. You see the confidence growing honestly up here at this level. A little bit of success and all a sudden you start feeling good in the batter’s box and he’s getting some huge hits. That is three nights in a row. Really happy for him.”

After going 2-for-34 at the plate in his debut stint with Baltimore earlier this season, Holliday is 9-for-24 through seven games in his return to MLB. That’s a .375 batting average.

Grayson Rodriguez Placed On Injured List

Holliday’s big hit — and the win, too — couldn’t have been better timed. Baltimore needed a big night after receiving bad news the afternoon before the game.

Grayson Rodriguez was was diagnosed with right lat/teres discomfort, and will head to the 15-Day Injured List.

Keegan Akin has been recalled to Baltimore, but won’t take Rodriguez’s starting role. Akin is a lefty reliever who could make way for Albert Suarez to rejoin the Orioles’ starting rotation.

Rodriguez is 13-4 this season as a starter. He’s pitched 116.2 innings, thrown 130 strikeouts, and has a 3.86 ERA this year. His absence cannot be overstated.

Baltimore will have to continue on without him, for now, and hope that bats like Holliday’s can stay hot. At 68-47, they’re tied with the New York Yankees for the AL East lead.

47 games to go.