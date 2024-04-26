Orioles Make Surprise Move with Jackson Holliday After 10-Game Slump

Baseball fans waited 633 days for Jackson Holliday to get called up to the majors. Now the clock resets, with the Baltimore Orioles designating MLB’s top prospect after 10 games with the club.

The team announced that Holliday will rejoin the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides on April 26. Ryan McKenna, who’s played 284 games with the Orioles since 2021, will take his place.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/gatOuLknN9 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 26, 2024

Holliday batted just .059/.111/.059 with 2 hits and an RBI in 34 at-bats with the Orioles. He finishes his first 10-game stint in the pros 2-for-34 at the plate with 18 strikeouts.

This story will be updated.