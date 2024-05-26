Orioles Predicted to Target ‘Impact Closer’ at Trade Deadline

It’s only the end of May and the MLB season is a long one, but the Baltimore Orioles already appear poised for a deep postseason campaign. With two months of play behind them, the Orioles are second in the AL East with a record of 31-18, just three games back from the division-leading New York Yankees, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

Still, if the Orioles want to avoid an early postseason exit like they experienced in 2023, there’s at least one area of the roster they need to focus on at the trade deadline, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.

“I think the Orioles need an impact closer like Mason Miller or Ryan Helsley of the Cardinals,” Bowden wrote on May 23. “They could use two more set-up relievers as well.”

The Orioles’ current closer is Craig Kimbrel, who signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the team in December as a stopgap closer while Félix Bautista recovers from Tommy John surgery. In 19.0 innings this season, Kimbrel has posted a 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts, closing 11 saves in 14 opportunities and keeping opponents to a batting average of .172 — and none of that is bad, by any means.

Still, the 35-year-old has been shaky, which is cause for at least some concern when the Orioles are looking to solidify their bullpen for a playoff run.

Shaking Up the Orioles’ Bullpen

As of May 26, the Orioles’ bullpen ranks 10th in MLB with a combined ERA of 3.64, and while definitely not terrible, it’s an area of the roster that could use a boost. Still, if the Orioles decide to stick with what they’ve got, there are in-house options to replace Kimbrel as closer, if a shuffle is deemed necessary.

During Kimbrel’s shaky periods this season, the Orioles have used reliever Yennier Canó in the ninth inning, and utilizing him as the team’s permanent closer could be a viable option. Canó has posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 23 innings, and closed 2 of his 5 save opportunities. Danny Coulombe (3.20 ERA) is another reliever who could be looked at to step up.

Still, if the Orioles have the choice between staying in-house or acquiring an impact arm at the deadline, neither Canó or Coulombe are as strong in the closing position as some potential trade targets, including Mason Miller (Oakland Athletics) and Ryan Helsley (St. Louis Cardinals). After 23.0 innings this season, Miller has an ERA of 1.96, having closed all 10 of his save opportunities, and Helsley has an identical 1.96 ERA after 23.0 innings, having closed 16 of his 17 save opportunities.

The Orioles’ Farm System is Loaded, But Not Every Prospect is On the Table For Trade

When it comes to putting together a trade package for a closer, Bowden doesn’t see there being any team in MLB the Orioles can’t attract, making deals for top relievers like Miller and Helsley very much a possibility.

“In terms of who matches up well with [the Orioles], the answer is all of the 29 other teams,” Bowden wrote. “That’s because the Orioles possess one of the best and deepest farm systems in baseball and have enough organizational depth to trade multiple outfielders, infielders and pitchers in their farm system.”

On March 8, MLB.com ranked the Orioles’ farm system as the best in MLB for the sixth consecutive time, a run that started with the site’s midseason rankings in 2021. Of MLB.com’s top 100 prospects, the Orioles have four in their system, as of May 26 — Jackson Holliday (No. 1), Samuel Basallo (No. 14), Coby Mayo (No. 20), and Heston Kjerstad (No. 22).

Still, Baltimore is unlikely to be willing to sacrifice much of their farm system in a trade.

“It’s important for general manager Mike Elias to continue to not include any of their top prospects — such as Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo, Coby Mayo and Enrique Bradfield Jr. — in trades, like he was able to do in the swap for Corbin Burnes,” Bowden reported. “The Orioles’ system is so loaded, Elias could dangle talented-but-lesser prospects — like Connor Norby, Dylan Beavers, Jud Fabian and Braylin Tavera — to accomplish their goals.”