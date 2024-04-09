Former Boston Pitcher Derek Lowe Rebukes Fellow Red Sox Alum Curt Schilling

Former Boston Red Sox World Series hero Curt Schilling turned down an invitation to be part of the celebration Tuesday honoring the 2004 championship club – as well as the memory of deceased star Tim Wakefield. That sits just fine with fellow pitcher Derek Lowe, who was also a member of that title team and seems to want no part of Schilling.

The 2004 Sox squad included such legendary names as David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez and will always be remembered for rallying back from a 3-0 deficit against their rivals, the New Yankees, to win the pennant. They would go on to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals and capture the franchise’s first World Series since 1918 – breaking the infamous ‘Curse of the Bambino‘ along the way.

Derek Lowe, who spent 1997-2004 with Boston, went 14–12 with a 5.42 ERA in 33 starts for the Red Sox that season. He was superb in the postseason, posting a 3–0 record and a 1.86 ERA in four games. Schilling had a 21-6 mark that same year, but he’s most remembered for winning Game 6 of the AL Championship Series with blood noticeably displayed on the sock of his injured ankle. At the time, it was hailed as a gritty and clutch performance.

However, Schilling’s stature in Beantown has changed a lot since then. Especially with his former ‘mates.

Bad Blood Between Former Boston Teammates

While he may have been the toast of the town at one time, Schilling’s stature with several former Red Sox has gone sour, according to Lowe. The former starter says that backlash is a result of Schilling making it public that the late Tim Wakefield was battling brain cancer. He also made it known that Wakefield’s wife, Stacy, also had pancreatic cancer. It was later reported that the knuckleballer had hoped to keep the Wakefields’ medical conditions private.

Lowe elaborated on his opinion, one that he says was shared by many others from that iconic Red Sox team. They feel that Schilling violated the trust between himself and their fallen teammate.

Wakefield passed away due to complications from his condition on Oct 1, 2023. He was just 57 years old.

“I wasn’t asked about it, but I just feel that [his absence] is the consensus,” Lowe explained to Sam McAdams of MassLive.com.“This isn’t the venue to have maybe somebody say something to him [about ignoring Wakefield’s wishes], which I think probably someone would have, especially in the evening — if you know what I mean.”

“We weren’t asked [our opinion]. There was no questionnaire, or, ‘What do you think?’ I just think it was the right thing to do. This is probably the best scenario for everybody. Somebody, later in the evening, would have said something to him. And I’m not saying it would have been me. It just wasn’t the place for it.”

Lowe said he has not spoken with Schilling since the remarks regarding the Wakefields but referred to it as, “bull***, what he did. I knew a lot. Golfed with [Wakefield], knew the whole story. And understanding what they wanted out as a family, and you do that? It’s just bull***.”

Red Sox 20-Year Reunion Set To Go

Despite Schilling’s absence, several other players from the 2004 team were commemorated at the home opening at Fenway Park on April 9, as the 2024 version of the Red Sox took on the Baltimore Orioles.

Close to 40 championship team members were presented with the famed “Reversed the Curse” sign by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Department of Conservation and Recreation commissioner Brian Arrigo, at the Hotel Commonwealth.

Play

The sign is from Storrow Drive in Boston and was previously changed from “Reverse the Curse” to “Reversed the Curse” when the Sox finally delivered a Series title to their fans after an 86-year wait.

The franchise also officially honored the memory of Wakefield and his wife. Following Tim’s death last October, Stacy – his wife of 20 years – also lost her battle with cancer. She succumbed to her illness on Feb 28, passing away at the age of 53.