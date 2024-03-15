Cubs Remained Linked to Free Agent That Could Help ‘Unclear’ Part of Roster

The Chicago Cubs went 83-79 in 2023, which was their first winning season since 2020 (34-26). They’re hoping to take the next step in 2024 and get back to the postseason. Before Opening Day gets here, the club has to figure out who its starting third baseman will be. Despite several internal options, could they bring in former San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis to take over?

According to a March 14 report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, it remains a possibility. “J.D. Martinez remains a consideration for the Mets, as well as the Angels,” he said. “J.D. Davis is, too, though the Jays and Cubs make sense for him, as well.”

Davis was expected to make $6.9 million by the Bay in 2024. Despite posting a 1.271 OPS in 17 plate appearances this spring, his presence created an infield logjam after San Francisco officially signed free-agent third baseman Matt Chapman. So, he was released and given $1.1 million of termination pay.

Heading into spring training, the Cubs were hoping Christopher Morel, Patrick Wisdom or Nick Madrigal would run with the open opportunity at the hot corner. That hasn’t happened, as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer mentioned to reporters on March 14. “Candidly, I think that that’s going to be, probably of all the positions on the field, the one that has the least certainty,” he said. “… That’s the one area I think is a little bit unclear so far and we have a couple more weeks to figure that out.”

The Cubs Hoped Morel Would Seize This Opportunity

Morel had been the subject of trade rumors at times over the winter. When asked about it at CubsCon in January, Hoyer flat-out said there was “zero basis in truth” to Chicago possibly trading the right-handed hitter. As players arrived in Arizona, though, the one uncertainty regarding Morel was which position he’d play.

With an opening at third base, he’s been allowed to focus on one position instead of bouncing around the diamond. Unfortunately, his defense hasn’t been steady enough for the Cubs to feel comfortable penciling him in at that position regularly yet.

Morel’s bat isn’t a question heading into the upcoming season. He made noticeable strides at the plate during his second big-league campaign in 2023. The right-handed slugger hit .247/.313/.508 with 26 home runs, 70 RBI and 62 runs scored in 429 plate appearances. If the Cubs do bring in Davis, though, manager Craig Counsell will need to get creative to keep the 24-year-0ld in the lineup and sharp in the field.

Davis Would at Least Keep the Position Warm for Matt Shaw

The Cubs are hardly the only team chatting with Davis about joining their squad. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that seven teams have reached out to him. He’d be a short-term solution to stabilize the hot corner. But would he stay in that spot all year, or will fast-moving top prospect Matt Shaw eventually make him step aside?

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports predicted on March 1 that Shaw would become Chicago’s starting third baseman by the end of the regular season. The 22-year-old has turned some heads during Cactus League action, as well. He’s registered just seven hits in 36 plate appearances, but six of them have gone for extra bases. This includes two doubles, two triples and one home run.