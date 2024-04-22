Cubs Tabbed as Potential Landing Spot for $5.5 Million Starting Pitcher

The Miami Marlins have endured a slow start to 2024 after reaching the postseason in 2023. This underperformance could make the club an obvious seller ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. Starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo would be one of their most attractive trade chips. Could the Chicago Cubs find a way to acquire him for the stretch run?

ESPN’s David Schoenfield thinks Chicago could be one of the few teams with enough prospect capital to get a deal done.

“The interesting name here, if the Marlins just want to blow everything up, is Luzardo, who still has two more seasons of team control ahead of him,” he said. “It would require a steep prospect package to acquire him, but the Orioles and Cubs — with Kiley’s top two farm systems — could very well be looking for a difference-maker in their respective rotations.”

Luzardo is under team control through 2026, per Spotrac. That would likely make Miami’s asking price quite high, especially as contending teams compete for much-needed top-of-the-rotation depth.

Luzardo is making $5.5 million in 2024 with the Marlins. The Athletic’s Tim Britton also projected that the hurler’s value for a potential extension could land in the six-year, $90 million range.

What Kind of Boost Could Jesus Luzardo Give the Chicago Cubs?

Like many Marlins players, Luzardo’s 2024 campaign hasn’t started well. His first 20 innings pitched resulted in a 7.65 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. That’s mostly because he allowed 12 earned runs between two starts (9.2 innings) on April 8 and 14. The southpaw faced the Cubs on April 20 and fared much better. He allowed two runs on three hits, three walks and six strikeouts in six innings. That lowered his season-long ERA to 6.58.

However, it’s worth noting that five starts is a small sample size. Between his 2022 and 2023 seasons in Miami, he was a consistently above-average hurler. Across 279 innings pitched, Luzardo posted a 14-17 record with a 3.48 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 328 strikeouts.

That’s the kind of production Cubs manager Craig Counsell would love to insert into his rotation. Chicago’s starting staff ranks among the bottom third of teams in baseball with regard to ERA, per FanGraphs.

Chicago has been without ace hurler Justin Steele since he went down with a hamstring strain on Opening Day. He could be nearing a return to the field in the coming weeks, giving the rotation a big boost.

Adding another frontline starting pitcher in Luzardo would certainly help the club as they play in a competitive National League Central division.

Jesus Luzardo Would Give the Chicago Cubs Future Rotation Stability

Bringing Luzardo to the Windy City would positively impact the Cubs. While it would help with the 2024 team’s goal of returning to the postseason, it’d also stabilize the rotation for the next couple of years.

Even if Chicago doesn’t lock Steele down to a long-term extension, he’s under team control through 2027. Shōta Imanaga is guaranteed to be with the Cubs through 2025 (and possibly longer). However, veteran hurler Kyle Hendricks’ career might be coming to a close soon.

Swapping him out for someone like Luzardo would give Chicago a formidable top three to lead the rotation while their competitive window is open.