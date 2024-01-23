Cubs’ Potential Cody Bellinger Backup Plan Revealed: Report

Outfielder Cody Bellinger is the best remaining position player on the free-agent market. It’s been that way since Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 9. The Chicago Cubs have long been seen as the most likely landing spot for Bellinger.

But what if something happens and the left-handed slugger signs elsewhere? The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal discussed the slow free-agent market for veteran designated hitters on January 23. He ran through the current situation for 10 teams, including the Cubs. Rosenthal echoed what’s been said about Chicago and Bellinger several times — an agreement between both sides is the “obvious” next step. Especially since the club is on the hunt for left-handed hitters.

If a long-anticipated reunion doesn’t come to fruition, though, there’s another top-tier free agent they could pivot to. “If Bellinger signs elsewhere, the Cubs could turn to the right-handed [Matt] Chapman and perhaps seek another left-handed bat some other way,” Rosenthal said.

A Look at Chapman’s Market and Potential Asking Price

This isn’t the first time Chapman has been linked to the Cubs in the rumor mill. Back on January 8, MLB Network’s Jim Bowden said on Foul Territory that Chapman was one of the free agents the Cubs had extended a “significant offer” to.

“They’ve made significant offers to Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and Rhys Hoskins.” – Jim Bowden on Cubs free agency to this point via @FoulTerritoryTV pic.twitter.com/YVVkum9FQZ — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) January 8, 2024

Before becoming a free agent in November, TSN’s Scott Mitchell reported the Toronto Blue Jays offered Chapman an extension in the neighborhood of four or five years and $100 million. That was obviously rejected as he hit the open market. On November 6, MLB Trade Rumors predicted the four-time Gold Glove Award winner would sign a six-year, $150 million contract.

There haven’t been many teams seriously connected to Chapman in the rumor mill. Outside of the Cubs, the Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants are also possible landing spots. Among this trio, the Giants have consistently been viewed as the best fit for the 30-year-old.

What Would Signing Chapman Mean for Christopher Morel?

In his January 23 report, Rosenthal specifically calls out recently-acquired Michael Busch as part of the Cubs’ efforts to get more left-handed hitters on the roster. FanGraphs’ Roster Resource currently has him penciled in as the starting first baseman.

If the Cubs somehow don’t re-sign Bellinger and they pivot to Chapman, what would that mean for Christopher Morel? President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer squashed any trade rumors involving the right-handed slugger this winter. However, his primary defensive position for 2024 is still up in the air.

As things currently stand, he could receive consistent playing time at third base. That opportunity would evaporate if Chicago signed Chapman. He’s a Gold Glove defender who has played in at least 140 games per season five times since 2018. Rosenthal noted that if this scenario were to come true, it could mean Morel could get the majority of his playing time at DH. He suited up for 61 of his 107 games played in that position during the 2023 season.

The Cubs’ likely preferred option is to bring Bellinger back to the Windy City. But if that doesn’t happen, it seems like they’re still planning to make significant investments in the roster before Opening Day rolls around.