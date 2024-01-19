Cubs Still Viewed as Top Landing Spot for 2 Free-Agent Sluggers: Report

The Chicago Cubs rocked the baseball world in November by signing manager Craig Counsell to a five-year, $40 million deal. Two months later, they finally made their first MLB free-agent signing of the winter by acquiring starting pitcher Shōta Imanaga.

With spring training fast approaching, the Cubs appear to be far from finished when it comes to making roster additions. They’ve been connected to outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger and first baseman Rhys Hoskins for most of the winter. That link is still strong, according to a January 19 report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Bellinger is the best position player remaining on the free-agent market. Regarding interested suitors, Heyman said the Cubs “remain logical” to land him. He also mentioned the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants as others teams who have been linked to him in the rumor mill.

While MLB free agency has generally moved slowly this winter, Heyman is reporting that the hitting market “is heating up.” Outside of Hoskins, he specifically mentions Jorge Soler, J.D. Martinez and Justin Turner as other players generating interest. Regarding Hoskins’ market, Heyman said “The Cubs remain on” the right-handed hitter.

Bringing Bellinger Back Would Provide Cubs With Roster Certainty

The Cubs have first-hand experience with what Bellinger can bring to the table. Mostly because he was an asset in Chicago during the 2023 season.

The left-handed slugger had fallen on tough times with the Los Angeles Dodgers between 2020 and 2022 after winning the 2019 National League MVP Award. He signed a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Cubs to rebuild his value, and that’s exactly what the outfielder did. Bellinger hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 20 steals, 97 RBI and 95 runs scored in 556 plate appearances.

FanGraphs’ Roster Resource currently has Mike Tauchman manning center field for the Cubs in 2024. Chicago also has top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong waiting in the wings. However, bringing Bellinger back to the Windy City would raise the performance floor of a club that wants to compete.

What Acquiring Rhys Hoskins Could Do for Chicago

Rhys Hoskins’ 2023 season was over before it got started because of a season-ending ACL injury during spring training. That’s not what any player wants ahead of free agency. However, he’s built up a solid reputation at the plate since his MLB debut in 2017.

The right-handed slugger has produced four seasons of at least 27 homers since 2018. Two of those efforts reached the 30-homer plateau. In 2022, Hoskins hit .246/.332/.462 with 30 homers, 33 doubles and 79 RBI in 672 plate appearances for the Philadelphia Phillies.

As it currently stands, Roster Resource has Michael Busch as Chicago’s starting first baseman. Adding Hoskins would also bring a level of certainty to that part of the diamond. It’d also allow Christopher Morel a potential opportunity to focus on playing third base.

Unlike Bellinger, signing Hoskins’ wouldn’t be a long-term commitment. MLB Trade Rumors predicted on November 6 that he’d earn a two-year, $36 million contract in free agency. With him still available less than a month before spring training starts, the commitment likely won’t be any longer than that. Maybe the Cubs could get Hoskins on a one-year deal with an eye on the first baseman trying to rebuild his value and re-enter free agency next winter after his age-30 campaign.