Astros GM: ‘I Don’t See Any Scenario Where We’re Sellers’ at Trade Deadline

The Houston Astros are 7 games under .500 and 7 games out of a playoff spot. But with 101 games remaining, they’re not looking to give up on 2024 just yet, according to general manager Dana Brown.

“I don’t see any scenario where we’re sellers,” Brown said, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. “I think we’re going to be buyers.”

Brown made his comments on Monday, June 3, before the Astros opened their series against the St. Louis Cardinals. They won game one of the series, 7-4, in part thanks to an 8th-inning home run from Yainer Diaz.

“I’ve seen teams blow leads from 5 games up to 7 games up in September,” Brown continued. “In Atlanta when we won the World Series, we didn’t get to .500 until game 100.”

The Astros are still tracking well behind the 2021 Braves’ pace, but they also have undeniable talent that could deliver them to an eighth-straight American League Championship Series.

“The pitching would have to be struggling. The hitters would have to be struggling. If there’s any sign of hope, I can’t see us doing it.” Brown said.

The Astros Need Pitching Depth

If the Astros are going to become contenders, they need help in all facets of the game. On the mound, they’ve dealt with significant injuries and may lose Jose Urquidy for the season as he faces a possible second Tommy John surgery. Cristian Javier is also on the injured list with “right forearm discomfort,” which is never a good sign.

Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia could both return later this summer, but neither is guaranteed, and it would take time to work them back up to full strength anyway. Garcia appears closer to a return than McCullers, with the latter still “a few weeks away” from facing live batters, according to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.

As it stands now, Ronel Blanco, Framber Valdez, and Justin Verlander have been the only consistent rotation presences, even if the results haven’t always been stellar. Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti are both suffering through tough seasons with ERAs hovering around 6.00.

Houston May Look to Bolster Lineup

Brown added that he would prefer the Astros add another left-handed bat. As Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors points out, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, and Jon Singleton are the only lefty hitters on the Houston roster, now that Jose Abreu is back with the big league club. The GM’s comments also came before Tucker left Monday’s game after fouling a ball off his leg. X-rays came back negative, but Adam Spolane of SportsRadio 610 reported the right fielder was on crutches after the game.

First base is also a question mark for Houston. In six games since rejoining the Astros, Abreu hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire, going 3-16 in a small sample size. Jon Singleton, who filled in for Abreu while he was in the minors, hasn’t been much better, hitting .217 with a -0.3 bWAR.

Still, Brown remains optimistic. “Right now, even when you’re losing and the players are still playing well and you’re losing one-run games, two-run games, at some point you feel like it’s going to turn around,” he said. “I don’t feel like there’s any scenario where we’re going to be sellers. The team is too good.”