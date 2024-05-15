Astros Pitcher Facing 10-Game Suspension Following Ejection For Foreign Substance

The ejection of Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco from a May 14 game against the Oakland Athletics caught everyone in the stadium off guard. The Astros right-hander, enjoying a breakout season with a 4-0 record and a 2.23 ERA in seven starts, found himself at the center of controversy when umpires discovered a sticky substance inside his glove during the game.

The incident occurred during the fourth inning, with Blanco keeping the Oakland hitters at bay through three scoreless frames. However, a routine check of Blanco’s glove by first-base umpire Erich Bacchus raised suspicions, leading to all four umpires inspecting the glove. Subsequently, crew chief Laz Diaz ejected Blanco from the game, compounding the Astros’ woes.

Astros' pitcher Ronel Blanco was ejected from his start on Tuesday after umpires discovered a sticky substance on the inside of his glove. Blanco could face a 10-game suspension if he is found to have violated MLB’s rules regarding foreign substances.https://t.co/00GQoVXrTm pic.twitter.com/yuYtGuPqat — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 15, 2024

Blanco’s potential 10-game suspension looms large, denting his personal achievements and the Astros’ pitching rotation. The 10-game suspension exists to force pitchers to miss at least one and possibly two starts in the rotation, depending on schedule. Pitchers’ use of foreign substances has been a contentious issue in baseball, with the league cracking down on such practices to maintain the integrity of the game. As Blanco awaits further disciplinary action, fans and officials will closely monitor his future performances and the Astros’ response to this setback.

Blanco Has Been The Astros Top Starting Pitcher

Ronel Blanco’s ejection from Tuesday’s game comes as a surprising turn of events for the Astros. He had slowly cemented himself as the Astros’ most reliable starter early in the season, especially considering his standout performance earlier when he threw 2024’s only no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays. Blanco has undoubtedly been a critical asset for the Astros, particularly given their challenges with their starting pitching rotation earlier in the spring.

RONEL BLANCO NO HITTER pic.twitter.com/QcMJ6JrjYz — Hammer DAHN (@HammerDAHN) April 2, 2024

Heading into May, the Astros led the majors in the number of pitchers used, primarily due to the number of injuries in their starting rotation. Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Urquidy, and Luis Garcia are all starting pitchers the Astros were counting on but have yet to log an inning in 2024 due to injury. Framber Valdez was also injured at just the second start of the season.

Manager Joe Espada’s comments to reporters shed some light on the situation, suggesting that Blanco’s ejection may have been triggered by the presence of sweat mixed with rosin in his glove. While rosin is a permissible substance for pitchers to use to improve grip, strict rules govern its application, particularly concerning its use in combination with sweat. Pitchers are prohibited from applying rosin to their non-pitched hands, which could explain why Blanco was ejected from the game.

Joe Espada said pitchers can’t have rosin on their non throwing hand. He thinks that’s what happened with Ronel Blanco. Espada thinks he inadvertently got rosin o. His non throwing hand. #Astros #ChalkTalk pic.twitter.com/dWHkAsYDZu — Kim Davis (@kimydavis) May 15, 2024

MLB Cracking Down on Foreign Substance Use With Pitchers

Major League Baseball began implementing regular checks for illegal foreign substances, commonly referred to as “sticky stuff,” in June 2021 and continues to update the guidelines. This initiative addressed concerns about pitchers gaining an unfair advantage by using such substances to enhance spin rate, directly affecting pitch movement.

Since then, spin rates across the league have fluctuated. Initially, spin rates declined significantly following the policy’s enforcement. However, over time, the league-wide spin rate has gradually increased, indicating potential adjustments made by pitchers in response to the new regulations.

The enforcement of MLB’s grip-enhancing substance policy has led to the ejection and suspension of several notable pitchers in the past. This includes Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer, Pittsburgh Pirates minor-league right-hander Domingo Germán while with the New York Yankees, and San Diego Padres closer Robert Suárez, among others.

max scherzer foreign substance ejection

this really did just happen pic.twitter.com/OMVFuDEbVz — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 19, 2023

As the league continues to crack down on foreign substances used by pitchers, they’ll have to clarify the use of rosin mixed with sweat. Until then, we will most likely continue to see pitchers ejected from MLB games.