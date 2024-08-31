Shohei Ohtani Makes More History With 43-43 Milestone

Shohei Ohtani’s historic season — historic career, really — added another chapter on Friday night, August 30. The Los Angeles Dodgers sensation became the first 43-43 player in Major League history by hitting his 43rd homer of the season and swiping his 43rd bag.

The two-way Ohtani has been limited to the designated hitter role this season as he recovers from elbow surgery, putting a pause on his pitching accolades. He’s more than made up for that.

In addition to being the first-ever 43-43 player, Ohtani is leading the National League in home runs for a second straight year, and holds the league lead in runs scored (106), slugging percentage (.620), OPS (.999), OPS+ (177), and total bases (325).

“He’s incredible,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Friday’s game, per MLB.com’s Michael Reynolds. “I don’t know what else to say. I don’t have any more superlatives on Shohei. He’s incredible.”

While Ohtani has always had speed, entering the season with 86 career steals over six seasons, he has put an emphasis on those extra 90 feet in 2024.

“I think he has bought into stealing bases, understands the value of the stolen base, getting 90 feet,” Roberts said earlier in the season. “Hasn’t surprised me. I think it’s welcome for me, for him, because he’s in a pennant race now. And I don’t think he’s been in a pennant race in his big-league career. So his enhanced focus is not a surprise to me.”

Shohei Ohtani Is Showing His Massive Contract Was Worth it

Some players enter their first season after signing a big-money deal and feel pressure to prove they’re worth the payday.

If Ohtani feels that pressure, he’s not showing it.

Plenty has been made about Ohtani’s odd contract structure, which will pay him only $2 million a year for the next 10 years, with $680 million deferred to 2034 and beyond. With the Dodgers on the hook to pay Ohtani for the better part of the next quarter century, the 30-year-old is having the best offensive season of his career.

Rather than approaching the game like he has $700 million riding on his success, he has embraced the game in a way Major Leaguers all-too-often forget how to do.

He and his dog Decoy enjoyed their own duel bobblehead day, for example, earlier this week. Ohtani and his best friend showed up to Dodger Stadium together, with Decoy throwing out the first pitch.

And when he’s not having fun with Decoy, he’s been helping the Dodgers in their postseason push — something more difficult than anticipated for a Dodgers team beset by injuries this year.

Like the greats before him, he is adept at shifting talk of personal accolades to team success. Take his walk-off grand slam last week, for example, which also put him in the 40-40 club.

“It was one of my most memorable moments, hopefully I can make more memorable moments,’’ Ohtani said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “I’m extremely honored I’m part of this history. …. It means a tremendous amount me doing it in front of the home crowd.’’

“I was really focused on winning the game,’’ he added.

Shohei Ohtani Takes a Run at 50-50

With 27 games remaining, Ohtani has a real shot at a previously unheard of 50-50 season. His current pacing puts him on track for 51.6 homers and steals, giving him some leeway on his quest.

Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer pointed out in an article published Friday, August 30 that Ohtani’s pace is even speeding up as the dog days of the season drag on. He notes that through Ohtani’s first 86 games, he was on track for 51 homers and 32 steals. In the 45 games since, he’s been hitting at a 54-homer pace with 90 steals.

Ohtani has appeared in all but three games for the Dodgers this season and, barring injury, there’s no reason to think he won’t play every game, at least until the Dodgers sew up a playoff spot.

LA enters play on August 31 five games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres in the National League West. That’s a comfortable lead, but hardly a safe one.

And even if the Dodgers put the division away, they’re in a closer battle for the best record in baseball, which would ensure them home field advantage for as long as they advance in the postseason. They currently have a two-game lead on the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees for the best record at 81-54.