Dodgers All-Star Wants to Play in the 2028 Olympics

The MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 16 in Arlington, Texas. However, July 15 is home to the Home Run Derby and media availability for the players. As expected, a large scrum of reporters and media surrounded Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani when it was time for him to speak. When speaking to the media, Ohtani revealed he would like to participate in the Olympics.

“Personally, if it’s possible I would like to play in the Olympics,” Ohtani told reporters through a translator. “Also knowing the fact that there will be non-baseball fans watching the game as well. I think it will be really good for the baseball industry.”

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris, France. The Olympics will feature baseball and softball in 2028 after being played on a trial basis in 2020. Baseball was a full-time Olympic sport from 1992-2008.

Ohtani’s Olympic Aspirations

Perhaps the biggest hurdle in Ohtani, and any MLB player, participating in the Summer Olympics is the timing. The Summer Olympics take place in the heart of the MLB season. Unlike the World Baseball Classic, the Olympics would directly make players unavailable for MLB games.

Ohtani is one of six Dodgers to earn an All-Star selection. Ohtani is joined by Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Teoscar Hernández and Tyler Glasnow. Of those six, four participated in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Betts and Smith represented the United States. Hernández played for the Dominican Republic. Ohtani won the World Baseball Classic as a member of the Japanese team.

Ohtani famously struck out Mike Trout in the final at-bat of the World Baseball Classic, securing the win for Japan. Representing Japan meant a lot for Ohtani at the World Baseball Classic, so it is not surprising that he would want to represent Japan in the Olympics.

“This is the best moment in my life. Just because we won today doesn’t mean that we achieved a final goal, this is just a passing point,” Ohtani told reporters after the win. Our team has just started, so I think we need to tune-up for the future.”

Dodgers Star Not Alone in Olympics Dream

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies was slated to represent the United States in the World Baseball Classic in 2023. However, he withdrew after Tommy John surgery. The former MVP also wants to participate in the Olympics. Harper got a taste of international baseball when the Phillies played in London this season.

“There’s nothing more worldwide than the Olympics,” Harper told reporters in London, according to CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa. “I watch the most random sports in the Olympics because it’s the Olympics, and that’s really cool. I love hockey. It’s one of my favorite sports to watch. To see (the NHL) take that three-week break and let those guys go play, that’s another big goal that we should have as Major League Baseball.”

“I’ve talked to numerous people with MLB about it. I would love to be a part of that. We have the WBC, but it’s not the same. It’s not. The Olympics is something that you dream about playing in.”

Ohtani was also asked if he had brought up the question to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“I don’t meet him on a casual basis, so it’s not something I’ve brought up or had the opportunity to bring up,” Ohtani told reporters in Arlington.

Injuries are obviously a risk if MLB players were to participate in the Olympics. During the 2023 World Baseball Classic New York Mets‘ closer Edwin Díaz suffered a leg injury that caused him to miss the entire 2023 season.