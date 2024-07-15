Dodgers Getting Pitching Help After the All-Star Break Amid Bad Injury Updates

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost six of their last seven as they begin the All-Star Break. Despite their recent stretch of poor play, they still lead the National League West by seven games. While leading the division, the Dodgers are not necessarily going into the break on a high note.

The Dodgers received bad news about their pitching staff leading into the break. Dustin May will miss all of 2024 after esophageal surgery and Yoshinobu Yamamoto was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Tyler Glasnow and Walker Beuhler are already on the injured list.

However, the Dodgers will be getting some significant help after the All-Star break. Clayton Kershaw is expected to return after making a rehab start on July 19. Additionally, the Dodgers are expected to call up their No. 4 prospect, River Ryan, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Dustin May and Yoshinobu Yamamoto

May had been rehabbing after undergoing surgery on his flexor tendon last July. However, he “experienced ‘sudden pain’ in his esophagus and stomach while at dinner Wednesday,” wrote Ardaya.

May contacted the team’s medical staff and eventually underwent esophageal surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season. May had progressed to the point of throwing bullpens and was expected to start a rehab assignment “as soon as the end of July,” according to Ardaya.

Yamamoto was placed on the 60-day injured list in what Dave Roberts described as a “paperwork” move, according to MLB.com’s Steve Kornacki. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 16 after exiting his June 15 start with a triceps injury.

“Yamamoto first reported issues following a career-high 106-pitch start against the Yankees on June 7,” wrote Kornacki. “The Dodgers gave him two extra days off in the hopes that would resolve things, but he felt something again while facing the Royals on June 15 and ended up exiting after just two innings. An MRI revealed no tear.”

Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers last offseason. He had a 2.92 ERA in 14 starts this season. The Dodgers expected Yamamoto to be out until “around mid-August,” wrote Kornacki. However, the move opened a spot for Brent Honeywell on the 40-man roster.

Dodgers Getting Help Soon

Kershaw has not pitched in 2024 after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. The legendary pitcher made a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City, gearing up for his 17th MLB season. He struck out five and faced the minimum in his outing.

Kershaw is slated to make a “4-5 inning start for OKC on Friday,” per Roberts, according to the Los Angeles Times Jack Harris. He could be ready to return barring any setbacks in that start. The former MVP, 10-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner could give the Dodgers rotation a big boost. He pitched to a 2.46 ERA in 24 starts last season.

The Dodgers optioned struggling Bobby Miller as well. Paired with injuries to Glasnow, Buehler and Yamamoto the rotation is not at its best. The team is also anticipating the call-up of their top pitching prospect, Ryan.

“Ryan’s expected start date is unknown, but the right-hander is expected to help fill a rotation slot for a group that already includes three rookies (Gavin Stone, Landon Knack, Justin Wrobleski) along with veteran James Paxton,” wrote Ardaya.

Ryan has pitched to a 2.21 ERA in seven minor league starts this season.