Ex-Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins Lands $34 Million Deal in NL Central

After a season-ending injury during last year’s spring training shook the trajectory of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, first baseman Rhys Hoskins has agreed to a two-year, $34 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

According to Passan, the contract will include an opt-out after the first season.

Hoskins’ 2023 campaign was over before it began, with the 30-year-old suffering a torn ACL during spring training and landing on the injured list for the entire season. This blow came after the power hitter played a crucial role in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2022 deep playoff campaign, recording six home runs and 12 RBIs.

In the 2022 regular season, Hoskins posted a .246 batting average with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs in 156 games. He led the Phillies in doubles (33) and ranked second in OBP (.332), runs (81), hits (145), and home runs, but his injury taking him out for the entirety of 2023 meant his role on the team quickly became unclear.

Hoskins became a free agent after the 2023 season, with the Phillies declining to make a qualifying offer and thereby ending the first baseman’s 10-year tenure with the franchise.

Inside Hoskins’ Deal With the Brewers

According to Passan, the Brewers have landed Hoskins on a two-year, $34 million deal with an opt-out after the 2024 season. Since the Phillies declined to make a qualifying offer at the end of 2023, Hoskins is not attached to draft pick compensation. The signing is yet to be confirmed by the Brewers.

Hoskins has been linked to multiple teams throughout free agency this winter, including the Chicago Cubs, another NL Central contender. On January 8, MLB Analyst Jim Bowden reported that the Cubs had made a “significant offer” to Hoskins, with MLB Network’s Jon Morosi calling the team’s interest in the slugger “one of the clearest fits that I see in all of Major League Baseball right now.”

2024 Contention Plans in Milwaukee

The Brewers had a strong season in 2023, winning the NL Central with a 92-70 record to advance to the playoffs. Despite a better regular-season record than their opponents, Milwaukee was eliminated in the Wild Card Series by the Arizona Diamondbacks, leaving a sense of unfinished business hanging over the Brewers for 2024.

Hoskins fills a large hole in the Brewers’ offense, adding a much-needed veteran power bat to their lineup.