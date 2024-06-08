Alex Rodriguez Is Enjoying Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors: Report

Alex Rodriguez is enjoying the rumors that his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, might be on the verge of divorce because he considers it “karma,” according to a report in In Touch Magazine.

The magazine based its June 5 report on unnamed sources. “Alex fell apart when J.Lo ran off with Ben,” the source told In Touch.

“To see [Jen] getting some karma for her actions is pretty sweet, even if [A-Rod] wouldn’t admit that publicly,” the source adds. “His friends all know he’s been waiting for things with her and Ben to crash and burn.” Rodriguez has not confirmed the comments, and Lopez and Affleck divorce rumors have not been confirmed, either.

Alex Rodriguez Believed Jennifer Lopez ‘Tossed Him Out With the Trash,’ Reports Say

The source told In Touch that breaking up with Lopez was the “worst year” of Rodriguez’s life.

“He felt like she tossed him out with the trash when she got a better offer from Ben and it did a huge number on him. He went from planning a wedding to watching her marry someone else in what felt like the blink of an eye,” the source added to the magazine. “It was the worst year of his life, and to make things ten times worse, J. Lo didn’t have an ounce of empathy for him. She flaunted her romance with Ben every chance she got.”

Although Rodriguez has moved on with girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, “That doesn’t mean he’s not going to enjoy watching this train wreck,” the source concludes. “He still harbors a lot of resentment towards J. Lo and feels more than justified in it,” the source told In Touch.

Lopez and Rodriguez broke up in 2021 after becoming engaged in 2019, according to Billboard. In 2022, Rodriguez spoke positively about his time with Lopez on a Martha Stewart podcast. “Look, we had a great time,” he said. “More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Selling Their Marital Home, Reports Say

TMZ reported on June 8 that Lopez and Affleck are trying to sell the $60 million house they bought together after they were married.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, TMZ reported that the pair are “clearly heading down the path of divorce.” Affleck is living in a rental home in Brentwood, according to TMZ.

An announcement on her website informed fans that Lopez was cancelling her U.S. summer 2024 tur, “THIS IS ME… LIVE.”

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” the post says.

On her website, Lopez declared that she was “completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”