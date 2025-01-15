Insider Reveals Yankees’ ‘Biggest Priority’ Ahead of Spring Training

The New York Yankees have a couple of holes to fill before spring training but they have put a focus on one.

The Yankees have a clear need in the infield at either third or second base, depending on where Jazz Chisholm Jr. plays. But, according to The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty, adding a left-handed reliever is the team’s biggest priority.

“The phrase, “You can never have enough pitching,” or a variation of it, has been said by Brian Cashman myriad times during his tenure as New York Yankees general manager. And understandably so. Pitchers get hurt all the time. Their performance quality can vary from year to year,” Kuty wrote. “As of Tuesday, the team’s biggest priority seemed to be adding a left-handed reliever. With names such as Tim Hill, Brooks Raley and Andrew Chafin each being discussed, according to a league source. So, the Yankees’ current biggest problem may be enviable.”

As Kuty writes, the focus on for Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman is adding a left-handed reliever. New York has been linked to Hill, Raley, and Chafin who could all be viable options for the Yankees to add to the bullpen.

Yankees Could Trade Marcus Stroman

Although Kuty says New York’s focus is on adding pitching, the team may look to trade Marcus Stroman.

The right-hander has been rumored to be involved in trade talks all offseason. With that, Kuty expects New York to trade Stroman during spring training.

“If the Yankees want to avoid the most severe luxury tax penalty, they could trade Stroman. Justin Verlander, who was worth 0.7 fWAR last season, received a one-year, $15 million deal from the San Francisco Giants this offseason,” Kuty wrote. “Might other teams value Stroman similarly? Would the Yankees consider eating more money than they want to to move Stroman, simply because they’re motivated to save whatever money they can and because $18 million is a lot to pay a sixth starter?

“Before the Yankees signed Stroman last offseason, the Boston Red Sox, the Baltimore Orioles, the Los Angeles Angels and the Giants were among the teams also interested in him. The A’s — with their young roster, incentive to spend and move to a minor-league ballpark in Sacramento — could also be a possible suitor for Stroman… The Yankees trade Stroman in spring training,” Kuty added.

Stroman went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 29 starts in his first season with the Yankees. He has one year left on his two-year $37 million.

New York Acquires Minor-League Pitcher

The Yankees did make a minor move to add a pitcher on January 15.

New York acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Michael Arias from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.

The 23-year-old went 6-2 with a 4.77 ERA between AA and AAA in 2024. He appeared in 49 games, all out of the bullpen as well as recording 5 saves.

Arias was designated for assignment by the Cubs on January 12. He was dealt to the Yankees just three days later. He’s yet to appear in an MLB game. But could have a shot to make New York’s bullpen in spring training.