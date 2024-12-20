Insider: Yankees ‘Likely’ to Trade $37 Million Pitcher

The New York Yankees are shopping a starting pitcher.

The Yankees already dealt Nestor Cortes after signing Max Fried, but according to MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided, New York is looking to trade Marcus Stroman.

“I also would imagine a Marcus Stroman trade would appear more likely than not,” Murray said on The Baseball Insiders.

Stroman signed a two-year $37 million deal with the Yankees ahead of the 2024 MLB season. However, the starting pitcher didn’t pitch in the playoffs and entered the offseason without a clear role.

After New York signed Fried, Murray now believes the Yankees are looking to deal Stroman. What teams are interested in him, or what New York will get back for him is uncertain.

Stroman went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 30 games. Stroman was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays. He’s also played for the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.

Analyst Expects Yankees to Move on From Stroman

Before Murray’s report came out, MLB analyst Rucker Haringey of FanSided wrote that he expects the Yankees to move on from Stroman.

Stroman has no clear-cut role with the Yankees, while New York is also interested in Roki Sasaki which would further minimize Stroman’s role.

The Yankees rotation is expected to be Gerrit Cole, Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt.

Fried Ecstatic to Sign With New York

The Yankees made a big addition to its rotation by signing Fried to an eight-year $218 million deal.

“When I get out there, I’m going to leave everything out there and compete to the best of my abilities,” Fried said. “The one thing that we’re out here to do is to win. I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the Yankees and part of this organization.”

Fried helped lead the Atlanta Braves to a World Series in 2021 and he hopes to do the same with the Yankees.