Yankees Remain Undecided on Starting Left Fielder in ALDS

The New York Yankees are set to take on the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS. The Royals, who exceeded expectations after winning just 56 games last season, are a relatively young team with inexperience in the postseason.
Still, they’re an above-average team that could beat the Yankees if they don’t take care of business.
The Yankees seem to have many of their decisions set, but the left field position is still one looming large. Skipper Aaron Boone will have to decide between Jasson Dominguez and Alex Verdugo. Dominguez, a rookie, doesn’t have similar experience to Verdugo, who’s played in the postseason throughout his career.
According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Boone plans to let the week play out before he makes a decision.
“We’ll let the week unfold,” Boone said on October 2. “I have thoughts in my mind, but we’ll let that unfold.”
Why the Yankees Should Start Verdugo
Dominguez, once viewed as the top prospect in baseball, hasn’t been a bad player by any means since making his debut in 2023 for the New York Yankees. In his initial stint, he slashed .258/.303/.677 with four home runs in 31 at-bats.
The youngster injured his elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery on September 20 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament, derailing the start of his MLB career.
He returned to the Big Leagues in 2024, playing in 18 games since being called up at the beginning of September. He’s posted an OPS of just .617 and has struggled mightily in the outfield.
Dominguez’s outfield struggles have been a problem, and he acknowledged them.
“Obviously, there are things I need to work on,” Domínguez said, according to Hoch. “But I feel like with more work, I can get there. … I’ve been working almost every day in left field, getting my fungoes, shagging, everything. I don’t think I’m that far [off].”
Boone also understands his “hiccups” in left field and struggles at the plate, but he was impressed with some of his at-bats.
“He obviously had some hiccups in the outfield and didn’t light up the stat line from an offensive standpoint,” Boone said. “But I felt like he was having quality at-bats still. I certainly know what he’s capable of on both sides of the ball and the speed component he brings to the table.”
Still, with Dominguez’s defensive struggles in mind, starting Verdugo, a Gold Glove-caliber defender, could give the Yankees less risk. Verdugo finished with a +3 Fielding Run Value, which finished fifth in Major League Baseball by players with at least 750 innings at the position, according to Hoch.
Why the Yankees Should Start Dominguez
Verdugo had a hot start to the New York Yankees season but has struggled since. He’s posted an 83 OPS+, 17 points below the league average. Verdugo has also hit just 13 home runs while slashing .233/.291/.356.
“The converse point is that Verdugo’s power dipped sharply in the second half, as he collected just 12 extra-base hits (nine doubles and three homers), compared to 30 before the All-Star break,” Hoch wrote.
While Dominguez hasn’t been much better offensively, he has the power to leave the yard at any moment. This could also be a valuable experience for him in the postseason.
Boone’s decision will be tough, but the Yankees season could rely on him making the right one.
Comments
Yankees Remain Undecided on Starting Left Fielder in ALDS