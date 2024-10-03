Yankees Remain Undecided on Starting Left Fielder in ALDS

The New York Yankees are set to take on the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS. The Royals, who exceeded expectations after winning just 56 games last season, are a relatively young team with inexperience in the postseason.

Still, they’re an above-average team that could beat the Yankees if they don’t take care of business.

The Yankees seem to have many of their decisions set, but the left field position is still one looming large. Skipper Aaron Boone will have to decide between Jasson Dominguez and Alex Verdugo. Dominguez, a rookie, doesn’t have similar experience to Verdugo, who’s played in the postseason throughout his career.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Boone plans to let the week play out before he makes a decision.

“We’ll let the week unfold,” Boone said on October 2. “I have thoughts in my mind, but we’ll let that unfold.”

Why the Yankees Should Start Verdugo

Dominguez, once viewed as the top prospect in baseball, hasn’t been a bad player by any means since making his debut in 2023 for the New York Yankees. In his initial stint, he slashed .258/.303/.677 with four home runs in 31 at-bats.

The youngster injured his elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery on September 20 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament, derailing the start of his MLB career.

He returned to the Big Leagues in 2024, playing in 18 games since being called up at the beginning of September. He’s posted an OPS of just .617 and has struggled mightily in the outfield.

Dominguez’s outfield struggles have been a problem, and he acknowledged them.

“Obviously, there are things I need to work on,” Domínguez said, according to Hoch. “But I feel like with more work, I can get there. … I’ve been working almost every day in left field, getting my fungoes, shagging, everything. I don’t think I’m that far [off].”

Boone also understands his “hiccups” in left field and struggles at the plate, but he was impressed with some of his at-bats.