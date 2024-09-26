Yankees’ Aaron Boone Will ‘Likely’ Face ‘Most Scrutiny’ in Offseason

There’s plenty of pressure on the New York Yankees to win a World Series this October. From Juan Soto’s pending free agency to Aaron Boone potentially on the hot seat, the Yankees have a lot to worry about this postseason.

Boone, the manager since 2018, will be judged on how the Yankees play in the offseason. Anything short of a World Series, and the Yankees could look to make a change.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic listed Boone as one of the “10 MLB managers likely to face the most scrutiny this offseason.”

“Boone’s fate, like Roberts’, might hinge on what happens in the postseason. The noise in New York certainly will grow louder if the Yankees make a quick exit in the DS or even if they advance to the American League Championship Series and perform the way they did in 2022, when they were swept by the Houston Astros.

“The Yankees have made the playoffs in all but one of Boone’s seven seasons, and are tied with the Atlanta Braves for the third-most victories in the majors during that time. The current team, though, can be hard to watch,” Rosenthal wrote on September 26. “The Yankees are the worst base running team in the majors, according to FanGraphs. Their lapses on the bases and in the field are at some level a reflection on their manager.”

Would It Be Fair for the Yankees to Let Boone Go?

When the New York Yankees traded for Soto, re-signed Aaron Judge to a massive extension, and landed Gerrit Cole over the past few years, the idea was for them to win a World Series.

However, they’ve failed to do so just yet. With three of the better players in Major League Baseball on the roster, the Yankees have more than enough talent to get the job done.

Due to Soto, Judge, Cole, and other players on the roster, Boone could be the one who takes the blame for their shortcomings.

Rosenthal believes this current roster “might be their best since 2009.”

“Still, the Yankees’ overall collection of talent might be their best since 2009, when they last won the World Series.

“Boone, 51, will need to be quick-witted in the postseason, deploying pinch hitters and pinch runners, and managing a bullpen without a true closer (though Luke Weaver certainly has looked the part),” Rosenthal wrote. “The Yankees hold an option on Boone for 2025.”

Why the Yankees Can and Can’t Win It All

The New York Yankees have already clinched a spot in the postseason, but as of September 26, they’ve yet to win the division.

The Yankees need one more win or a Baltimore Orioles loss to clinch the division.

The Yankees have the star power to compete with any team in Major League Baseball. If Judge and Soto do what they’ve done for much of the year in the postseason and the rest of the lineup gets going offensively, they can do damage.

New York does have question marks in the bullpen, which is worrisome in October. Nestor Cortes is also now sidelined with an elbow injury, further adding to their issues in the bullpen.

It’s all about getting hot at the right moment, which the Yankees could do when it matters most.