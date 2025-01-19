Yankees Predicted to Lose Superstar Target to Red Sox

The New York Yankees still have a need for another infielder, and with the offseason only lasting for a few more weeks before spring training, there are questions on whether they’ll land one. There’s reason to believe the Yankees could get a deal done due to some of the players available still remaining on the market, but that doesn’t guarantee anything.

Among the potential options available, the Yankees could believe Alex Bregman is the best player for what they need. Bregman could play third base, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. could slide over to second.

It’d be the perfect scenario, but what Bregman is looking for in a contract could be an issue.

However, according to Bruce Levine of Audacy, the Chicago Cubs have spoken with Bregman about a short-term deal, leaving the possibility of him taking a short-term contract with the Yankees on the table.

“Recently, powerful agent Scott Boras, who represents Bregman, had casual discussions with the Cubs, who aren’t interested in a long-term contract. For Bregman, the framework of a potential deal with the Cubs could look like a three-year contract with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons,” Levine wrote on January 14.

Red Sox Predicted to Sign Bregman

The New York Yankees have more reason than one to pursue Bregman. The Boston Red Sox have been viewed as the favorites to land the right-handed slugger, and his fit at Fenway is ideal.

The Red Sox have sneakily had an excellent offseason, and while they might be a move or two away from being a better team than the Yankees, adding Bregman could be all they need to take the AL East by storm.

Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports believes that’s where the All-Star will land, highlighting how perfect of a fit he’d be at Fenway.

“Just like last year, when we all thought Juan Soto would flourish with Yankee Stadium’s short porch, Bregman and the Green Monster have always seemed like a perfect match. Boston’s lefty-heavy lineup needs a power-mashing righty to take advantage of that towering left field, and Bregman’s penchant for crushing home runs over the Crawford Boxes should translate well at Fenway Park.

“He’d also represent a notable defensive upgrade at third base over Rafael Devers, who could slide over to first or DH. Moreover, he Red Sox would get the public-facing, face-of-the-franchise competitor they’ve been seeking long term,” Kavner wrote on January 16.

Yankees Urged to Sign Bregman

The latest report from Levine makes Brgeman the ideal target for the New York Yankees to pursue.

However, even if he were to take a short-term deal for, say, $25 million a year, that’s still a lot of money the Yankees would have to add to their payroll. Short-term money should interest them, but it isn’t like Bregman would take a $10 million deal and call it a day.

Now, if they were to trade Marcus Stroman and get rid of his $18 million salary, Bregman could be a real option.

Adam Weinrib of FanSided urged the Yankees to take that route.

“The Yankees were never going to engage with Bregman on a long-term, Astros-topping deal, but as he flaps in the breeze, the door to a union might open just a crack if he begins to consider short-term deals with opt-outs attached, like Scott Boras’ fleet of clients were forced to last winter…

“Get rid of Stroman’s cash (or most of it), offer Bregman the $26 million AAV he sought from the Astros on a three-year deal with an opt out after Year 1, and … profit? Live in the best of both worlds? Who says no?” Weinrib wrote on January 16.