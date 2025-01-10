Insider: Teams Have ‘Checked in’ on Availability of Yankees’ Versatile Infielder

The New York Yankees have been linked to several infielders, but teams are calling New York about their own infielders.

The Yankees have a need at second base or third base, depending on where Jazz Chisholm Jr. plays next season. One potential option to start at third base is Oswaldo Cabrera. However, according to The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty, teams have checked in on if New York would trade him.

“Could Oswaldo Cabrera seize an opportunity to become the Yankees’ everyday third baseman? He’s looked solid enough at the position in the majors,” Kuty wrote. “The Yankees, however, like that he can fill in at second base and at shortstop, too. Cabrera’s primary focus in workouts this winter has been to re-establish that, as a switch hitter, he can be a threat from the right side of the plate too.

“The Yankees mostly used Cabrera as a lefty hitter, occasionally even having him go left-on-left in certain matchups,” Kuty added. “Teams have checked in on Cabrera’s availability in trades this offseason, a second league source said. The 25-year-old is cheap, still a season away from salary arbitration eligibility. (He) also plays the corner outfield spots, and won’t be a free agent until after the 2028 season.”

Cabrera is under team control for multiple seasons, so it would be a surprise if New York traded him. With the Yankees in 2024, he hit .247 with 8 home runs and 36 RBIs, but in the playoffs, he hit .167 in 6 ABs.

Yankees Likely to Shift Chisholm Jr. to Second

New York will likely look to add a third baseman in the offseason, as all signs point to Chisholm being shifted to second.

Kuty believes Chisholm plays better at second and it’s where the Yankees expect him to be on Opening Day in 2025.

“The Yankees almost surely would prefer Chisholm at second base, which was his primary position in the majors from 2020 until 2022,” Kuty added. “He was an All-Star as a second baseman in 2022 for the Miami Marlins before an injury cut his season short at 60 games. He’s likely much more comfortable at the position than he is at third base. (Which is) where the Yankees stuck him for the first time in his career following his trade deadline arrival. He put up 8 outs above average in 45 regular season games there, according to Statcast. Chisholm has the ability and the work ethic to stick at the position if the Yankees decide that’s their best bet.”

Chisholm is set to earn $5.85 million in 2025 and is under team control through the 2026 season. The infielder hit .256 with 24 home runs and 73 RBIs in 2024 between the Yankees and Marlins.

D.J. LeMahieu Could Start At Third Base

If New York decides to keep Cabrera, the third base job still appears to be D.J. LeMahieu to lose.

New York Post’s MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on January 10 that LeMahieu will be given the chance to earn the starting job.

“For now, recovering former star D.J. LeMahieu will be given a chance to win a starting spot,” Heyman wrote.

LeMahieu is owed $15 million in 2025 and 2026. In an injury-filled 2024 season, he hit .204 with 2 home runs and 26 RBIs in 67 games.