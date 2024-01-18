Anonymous Exec. Gives Dylan Cease Trade Update as Yankees Balk at Asking Price

The latest report on an ongoing standoff between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox over starting pitcher Dylan Cease indicates that neither side will budge.

“I would say Cease doesn’t get moved at this point,” an anonymous National League executive told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. “The White Sox are not budging on price, and teams don’t seem to have interest in paying that price.”

Though the White Sox have been fielding offers from a number of teams, MLB Insider Bob Nightengale recently detailed negotiations with the Yankees, reporting that Cease’s current team has been demanding “prized” outfield prospect Spencer Jones or right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton as part of a prospective trade package.

The Yankees have likely balked at that asking price as the anonymous executive cited by Feinsand now expects Cease to stay put.

Will Dylan Cease Get Traded Before Opening Day?

Though it seems the White Sox and Cease’s suitors are at a standstill over the price for Cease, there’s still reason to believe one side or the other will capitulate by Opening Day. Though the White Sox are asking for a lot of young talent in return for their star pitcher, as soon as they have the chance to acquire it, they will likely pull the trigger.

“The White Sox aren’t competing this season, with or without Cease,” as Mike Axisa put it for CBS Sports. “They need a talent infusion something bad… That means the best route forward is moving Cease — and now, when he has as much trade value as he’ll have at any point with the White Sox.”

Even if the White Sox won’t budge on their asking price, another big league club might decide Cease is worth it as the offseason goes on. Current speculation about a most likely destination seems to be settling on the Baltimore Orioles.

“…the Orioles seem like the most obvious suitor,” Axisa reported. “Can (White Sox General Manager) Chris Getz and (Orioles General Manager) Mike Elias find enough common ground to strike a deal? I don’t know. But, again, both parties should be motivated to get something done over the next month or so.”

Other insiders still believe the Yankees will leverage the necessary prospects to add Cease to their pitching staff.

“I’ll say (Cease is) traded before pitchers and catcher(s) report,” Axisa’s colleague Dayn Perry wrote. “I’ll also say the Yankees pony up for him and add him to the rotation behind ace Gerrit Cole.”

Dylan Cease Could Give Yankees Strongest Pitching in Baseball

As the Yankees come off a disappointing 2023 season, the team has been dedicated to fixing all perceived weaknesses. They added Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade and plugged some starting pitcher holes by signing free agent Marcus Stroman.

But it seems their pursuit for additional arms is not over. Many reports suggest they are the running favorite to add All-Star reliever Josh Hader. And they have been circling the best pitcher on the market, Blake Snell.

If Cease ends up in pinstripes for 2024, the Yankees will have certainly revamped a pitching staff that barely cracked the top-10 in ERA last season.

With Cole, Cease and Stroman as a three-headed monster in the Bronx, the Yankees have a chance to field one of the strongest starting rotations in all of baseball.