Yankees Will Make 1 More Big Offseason Splash, Predicts MLB Insider

The MLB offseason has been moving at what feels like a snail’s pace. Spring training is set to start in a matter of weeks, but several top free agents are still looking for a place to play in 2024 and beyond. This winter hasn’t been without blockbuster moves, and the New York Yankees played a role in that with their acquisition of outfielder Juan Soto.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden doesn’t think New York is done making big offseason splashes yet, though. In a January 15 article, Bowden attempted to play matchmaker for 10 free agents. Among his predictions, he matched five-time All-Star closer Josh Hader with the Bombers.

Part of Bowden’s reasoning is based on something the Yankees didn’t do. They were in on free-agent starting pitcher Blake Snell. But when their five-year, $150 million offer to the southpaw was rejected, they quickly pivoted to Marcus Stroman for two years and $37 million. With those theoretical savings, there’s enough money lying around to sign Hader.

The left-handed reliever has been holding out for a very specific deal. His camp is using the five-year, $102 million contract Edwin Diaz received from the New York Mets last winter as a benchmark. Since it’s January 16 and there hasn’t been a team willing to reach those numbers, Hader might have to settle for slightly less.

On November 6, MLB Trade Rumors predicted Hader would get a six-year, $110 million guarantee. Bowden said in his article that the southpaw could get up to four years at about $20 million per season.

Current Status of Hader’s Market

Hader’s asking price is likely one reason why he’s still unsigned. Another has to do with the types of players who are still free agents. This includes the likes of Snell and Jordan Montgomery, the top remaining starting pitchers on the open market.

Some of the teams interested in Hader are prioritizing their rotations, according to a January 9 report from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. He specifically points to the Yankees and Texas Rangers in this scenario. “If these teams can’t sign a Snell or Montgomery, they may pivot to Hader and build up the back end of the game,” a source said to Feinsand. “He may have to wait a little while.”

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs are two other squads that have been linked to Hader. However, neither club has been willing to sniff the southpaw’s asking price, per Feinsand. And last, but certainly not least, the Los Angeles Dodgers have also been in pursuit of the reliever.

Are the Yankees Done With Big Offseason Moves?

The Yankees had been trying to add to their rotation all winter before coming to terms with Stroman. But is general manager Brian Cashman done making big splashes this winter? Bowden doesn’t think so, and it seems like the answer to this question depends on who you ask.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said on January 11 that the Stroman deal would probably be the Bombers’ final big acquisition. However, Joel Sherman of the New York Post had a different opinion. He said, “I do not think this precludes the Yankees from still trying to trade for [Dylan] Cease or sign another FA like Snell if prices fall. NYY felt they had to get on the board with another vet starter and did so with Stroman,” on X (formerly Twitter), also on January 11.

The slow-moving free-agent market has given teams the chance to remain opportunistic as we approach spring training. Should the situation change for certain players, the Yankees appear to be in a position to take advantage.